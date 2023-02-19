As we do now, back in the late 1800s to 1900s people had favourite places they liked to regularly frequent.
One of the very first was an inn at Yilki. A building erected in 1837 called the Ship's Inn was built as a place for the whalers to congregate, but later, and it is thought to have been separate to the Ship's Inn, the Fountain Inn was built and took on the licence.
It catered for the whalers while they waited for whales to be sighted, a somewhat-rough collection of individuals, many of whom came from the Tasmanian penal settlements.
You could only imagine what 'goings on' there would have been there during that time.
To recover from the effects of their rum sessions they were often offered a space in the loft.
It had a mixed clientele over the years, the whalers and settlers and later as the settlement grew it was also the venue for the first District Council of Encounter Bay to hold their meetings, under the auspices of the Rev. Ridgway Newland.
It ceased to be a public house in 1870, and the building was bought by the Rev. Honner the following year, for use as a summer residence.
In 1894 it was acquired by Rev. James Jefferis for the same purpose.
It has been recorded that queer sounds could be heard at night, like heavy feet dragging over soft sand, so it didn't take long before the rumour got around that the Inn was haunted by the ghost of a whaler who had been injured in a drunken brawl and dragged down to the beach.
Today it is known as 'Yelki by the Sea' and is available as boutique accommodation, so perhaps you could stay and find out why it was such a favourite haunt and imagine the many who have frequented its premises over the decades.
The decision in 1861 to establish a port at the bay started a lot of activity and Port Victor was born.
In 1863 the first stone building Victor Harbor House, which was later renamed the Victor Hotel, was built. Now we know it as the Hotel Victor.
It catered for the workers and businessman employed on the port's development and was the only large boarding house available.
In 1961 it was taken over by the SA Brewing Company and they announced the construction of a new £200,000 hotel.
Back in those days the demolition of such a heritage building was not given a second thought. What a loss to us though, this amazing building gone only to be seen in photos.
The hotel has undergone many cosmetic changes over the 150 years or more of trading. In 1990 the hotel was virtually demolished again to make way for a reconstruction aimed at fitting into the beachside town's historic streetscape.
An interesting story associated with this redevelopment is the sale of the large Victor Hotel sign.
A Mrs Nixon was interested in buying it as a piece of history and went to the auction."It was really a bit of an accident in the first place that I even got the sign, because the organisers said it could sell for up to a thousand dollars," Mrs Nixon was reported to have said in The Times.
When the sign was up for auction nobody made a bid, so to start the ball rolling Mrs Nixon made a $5 bid.
Mrs Nixon was reported as saying that in time the sign would be of historical interest and wanted to see it preserved.
"I made the first bid, but then no-one went any higher, so I ended up with the sign," she said.
The Victor Harbor Times reported in 1990 that the Nixons went back to Adelaide, returning with a 16-foot ladder to bring down the sign, but soon realised it was too short. I wonder where it is now?
The Victor Hotel although not haunted as far as I know, was and still is a favourite haunt for socialising and accommodation.
As Port Victor kept rapidly growing it was evident another hotel was needed for the accommodation of the ever-growing number of workers and businessmen who were employed in expanding the port.
So, in 1865 George Missen opened the Crown Inn, adjacent to what is now known as Warland Reserve. In 1866 he sold The Crown and moved to Victoria.
In 1927 the original hotel was remodelled and a new one was built around the existing structure.
Later, in 1935 the balconies that spanned from Railway Terrace to Ocean Street were added.
Like the Fountain Inn, The Crown is said to be haunted too.
Allegedly a ghost named George has been known to inhabit the hotel.
Despite persistent rumours it is not George Missen the original owner. People have reported hearing footsteps in the hotel, seeing locked doors unlock and open on their own.
Years ago, a staff member reportedly saw a glass of beer levitate off the bar and smash on to the floor.
It is also claimed that the tables that had been set for a function on the following day were found with menus upside down and chairs and tables moved.
This is even though there was no one there and the doors were locked, and security alarms activated.
Still today it is another popular haunt in Victor for a meal and a drink. It would seem even the spirit world enjoys frequenting The Crown too!
Another well-known haunt for locals and visitors alike is the Anchorage.
Formally the Warringa Guest House, it was built in 1909 and is the last remaining original guest house of the Bay.
The Anchorage is said to be one of the most haunted buildings in the area.
One of the spirits is rumoured to be an old sea captain who haunts an upstairs bedroom.
Visitors over the years have reported the room smelling of cigar smoke and in the morning a pile of sand at the end of the bed.
Amongst several other apparitions that have been reported over the years at the Anchorage, the hotel is alleged to also be haunted by a 'blue light' that likes to play with the electrical equipment.
Staff in the past have also reported about impressions of bodies left on beds when no one has slept in them.
Make what you will of these reports, but the Anchorage still stands as a very popular haunt for socialising and a place to stay.
Close enough to take in the views of the beach and the cockle train as it shunts back and forth, while you enjoy a drink and great food.
Of course, there have been other haunts in the area, but not enough space to mention them I am afraid.
But if you would like to find out more come and visit my favourite haunt, the Victor Harbor National Trust Museum, the old Customs and Harbour Master's House has its own hauntingly interesting story.
