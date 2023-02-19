The Times

Old favourite haunts in Victor Harbor

By Deb Bridge and Pat Uppill
February 19 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Fountain Inn is now known as 'Yelki by the Sea' and is available as boutique accommodation. Picture supplied.

As we do now, back in the late 1800s to 1900s people had favourite places they liked to regularly frequent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.