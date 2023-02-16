A former Mount Compass based parliament member and dairy farmer has been elected as the new president of SA Dairyfarmers (SADA) and he can't wait to pass on his knowledge, experience and passion to the section he loves so dearly.
Robert Brokenshire is the new man at the helm of SADA following the recent resignation of John Hunt as president after six years.
Robert is a dairy farmer from Mount Compass and former member of the South Australian Parliament.
The Brokenshire family currently milk 440 jersey cows and maintain a Jersey Stud breeding from a fourth-generation herd.
The dairy is in an expansion stage at the moment and while they milk in a conventional herringbone dairy, they are in the process of upgrading to a high-tech rotary.
The history, passion and dedication to the farming and dairy way of life is something that runs deep in Robert.
"Farming has always been my life and love since I was quite a young person," Mr Brokenshire said.
"My mother's family came to South Australia farming in 1841, it goes back a long way in the bloodlines you might say.
"Dairy, I've always had a passion for the dairy cow. I think the dairy cow is one of the most magnificent animals in terms of what she can produce and how hard she works as an animal in milk production
"Grazing, carrying calves at times, the passion comes from this magnificent animal also."
Robert also spent 23 years across a number of roles and as a member of both houses in parliament.
With the nod from previous president John Hunt who feels Robert is "an ideal successor and will be a great asset to the organisation.", Robert can't wait to pass on all his knowledge and experiences back into the industry.
"It was a broad and privileged experience to spend 23 years in parliament," Mr Brokenshire said.
"I was able to work with and represent the community. I served in both houses which gave me a great idea of the complexities and how you can actually achieve in parliament.
"You have both houses that need served to have an outcome. You need to be an advocate working with both houses as well.
"As a minister and local MP, there was a lot of experience and knowledge gained and I now want to put all of that back into our dairy industry."
On hearing the news he was the new president of SADA, it was elation, but also a reminder that the pressure is now on for Robert which he looks forward to and keeping the successful SADA tradition ongoing.
"It was a privilege to hear the news of being the new SADA president, but also very humbling," Mr Brokenshire said.
"It's a quality board we have and the results since 1936 for SADA serving dairy farmers is a stark reminder of how good previous presidents and board members have done for outcomes.
"It puts pressure on me as chair and president that I work closely with the board and SADA, so we continue to deliver these types of outcomes."
It's still early days, but Robert has plans for his time as president, but the most important thing for him is to deliver for the hard working dairy farmers.
"It's extremely early days, I'll have to suck and see, but priorities right now are to capitalise on the demand for milk and products in a sustainable way for dairy farmers for the farm gate price," Mr Brokenshire said.
"We want to ensure that we also have good partnerships with government and affiliated partners, businesses and retailers to get the most sustainable opportunities for our dairy farmers.
"Dairy farmers are dedicated to what they do and we as SADA need to be aware of that and support them as much as possible to ensure that dedication delivers for them."
