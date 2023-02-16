A much beloved Port Elliot lookout is set to receive over $350k in restoration funding Alexandrina Council have announced.
Freeman Lookout in Port Elliot is set to undergo two critical elements of restoration including drainage upgrades and the restoration of the 1936 Centenary Staircase.
The $250K staircase restoration project and $100K drainage project will be fully funded through the State Government's Local Roads Community and Infrastructure grant funding under the Department for Infrastructure and Transport.
Alexandrina Council's Chief Executive Officer, Nigel Morris said council are really pleased to deliver these open space projects for the community.
"The Freeman Lookout is an iconic and important part of Port Elliot's coastal landscape and history, and these upgrades will preserve the area to be enjoyed for generations to come," Mr Morris said.
The works will include concrete repairs, masonry repairs, rendering of existing infrastructure and matching of the existing structure with the surrounding landscape.
These critical repairs will be undertaken on the large upper Centenary Steps as well as the lower connecting steps for safe pedestrian access to the popular coastal walking trails below.
Essential elements for drainage works include the upgrade and installation of side entry pits and installation of a gross pollutant trap.
Installation of the new pipe network will also increase the capacity of storm water catchment of connecting infrastructure at the lookout.
Remediation works on the 1936 Centenary Steps and lower steps will commence from March with anticipated completion in May 2023.
Council contractors will set up temporary exclusion zones and traffic management during the works to maintain pedestrian flow and ensure public safety.
Alexandrina Council are thankful for the State Government funding to support these projects for restoration.
Project updates can be found at www.alexandrina.sa.gov.au/projectupdates
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.