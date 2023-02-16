After a busy start to 2023 helping Fleurieu Peninsula community members who need a hand, the Whalers Emporium have called for a stock
Whalers Emporium located in Goolwa is sending a shout out to the community as they are in "desperate need of donations of non perishable food items."
Whalers Peninsula Community Association manager, Mary McInnes said that Whalers don't usually call out, but after such a busy start to the year, a helping hand is needed.
"Our pantry is depleted due to the huge current demand from individuals and families in need of support," Mary said.
"We don't do a call out often, but we've already done quite a few hampers already this year alone. We've done 201 in January. People are doing it very tough at the moment.
"We've been lucky with the Rotary Club helping and people have been popping in with two or three cans here and there. It's all great and all of it helps.
"We have such a great and wonderful community here and please help if you can."
Whalers Peninsula Community Housing is located at 20 Gardiner Street, Goolwa.
Whalers is open 9:30am-4:30pm Monday to Thursday, Friday it's open 9:30am-2pm and Saturday 10am-2pm.
You can call Whalers Peninsula Community Housing on 8555 2800 and you can follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GoolwaWhalersEmporium
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.