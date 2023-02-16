Federal Member for Mayo, Rebekha Sharkie has been left "deeply disappointed" after Westpac notified the Finance Sector Union (FSU) it will shut down another 20 branches which will include Victor Harbor.
Across four states and with the loss of 91 jobs on top of the 2667 jobs cut in 2022, Westpac have pulled up stumps in Victor Harbor and Rebekha Sharkie said that the closures are happening more frequently.
"I'm deeply disappointed by Westpac's decision to close their Victor Harbor branch," Ms Sharkie said.
"These closures are happening more and more and this is why I raised this issue with the CE of Australia Post during a meeting late last year.
"We discussed a new model of post office that would offer a range of banking services as well as internet availability for customers and a myriad of other services they can offer to help address not only bank branch closures, but other issues experienced as a result of living in the regions."
Along with the disappointment of Victor Harbor's Westpac branch closing, sister region Strathalbyn have also suffered a loss of their NAB branch.
"The closure of the Strathalbyn NAB branch will have a significant impact on the local community," Ms Sharkie said.
"There are some banking activities that simply cannot be carried out online and the reality is, many older Australians are not internet savvy and either don't have access to the internet at all or have security concerns given the high volume of scams and data breaches occurring on a regular basis.
"I would hate to see older members of the community driving long distances just to be able to carry out their banking."
FSU National Secretary, Julia Angrisano said Westpac had closed large numbers of branches over the past year, abandoning customers and businesses.
"Westpac is brazenly closing branches month after month as a means of propping up profits and bonuses for senior executives," Ms Angrisano said.
"It is simply outrageous that Westpac can continually kill off jobs and close branches and nothing is being done to stop them."
Member for Barker, Tony Pasin MP said communities across Barker were being impacted by branch closures.
"In the last six months alone, 92 bank branches either closed or were slated for closure in rural and regional Australia including Bank SA branches," Mr Pasin said.
"Face-to-face banking services add to the vibrancy of regional towns. The decision to close branches is extremely disappointing not only for customers but for the whole community who feel let down by their decision to pack up and leave town.
"In a period of record profitability for the Australian banking sector, the decision to withdraw services from regional Australia is not only wrong, its unacceptable.
"Bank Executives need to think long and hard about their commitment to rural, regional and remote Australians, and I welcome the decision by CBA and Westpac to pause the planned closures while they engage with the Parliamentary inquiry."
With this trend of bank branches closing, Ms Sharkie recommended affected members of these branches need to find out their options moving forward.
"Every time a regional bank branch closes my office receives complaints from members of the local community, and I don't blame them," she said.
"Banking options are becoming less and less available in regional areas and unfortunately, once these commercial decisions are made, they are rarely reversed. Every single regional customer of Westpac should be contacting the bank to make their opinions on closures known."
