Westpac bank branch closures upsets community and Member for Mayo Rebekha Sharkie

By Matt Welch
Updated February 16 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 4:12pm
Federal Member for Mayo, Rebekha Sharkie has been left "deeply disappointed" after Westpac notified the Finance Sector Union (FSU) it will shut down another 20 branches which will include Victor Harbor.

