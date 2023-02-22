Located at the picturesque Goolwa Wharf Precinct, it's a prominent Fleurieu attraction that brings art lovers from all around to town.
Signal Point Gallery showcases contemporary artists from across the region as well as nationally touring exhibitions, bringing exceptional cultural material for residents and visitors to immerse themselves in year round.
The gallery offers a continuous program of high quality exhibitions, workshops and events and now with its upgrades seeing a finish line, Alexandrina Council have updated The Times on how the refurbishment project is going.
Alexandrina Council's Chief Executive Officer, Nigel Morris said that Signal Point Experience Centre is progressing well, with the fabrication of this exciting exhibition well underway.
"Works are required to the Signal Point building before the exhibition can be installed," Mr Morris said.
"These works include a new roof, air-conditioning, painting and building compliance upgrades.
"There is no fixed date for the re-opening at this time, however it is expected that the exhibition will now open mid to late 2023. Alexandrina Council are working towards a Grand Opening of the refurbished Signal Point building and Experience Centre, details will be provided once known."
The project aims to give visitors an immersive experience the moment they step in the door and leave them with memories that they won't soon forget.
"The project includes a fit-out to the ground floor of the existing Signal Point building with an immersive storytelling exhibition that will include a range of interactive learning experiences, photography, videos, lighting effects and sensory activities such as soundscapes," Mr Morris said.
"Visitor experience at Signal Point Experience Centre will begin as they enter the building, via the Welcome Zone where digital displays will be used to share information about what's happening at the centre and to link into activities and events outside in the wharf precinct and more broadly across the region.
"A flexible and dynamic activity and workshop space is also being created as part of the project, which will be located adjacent to the exhibition where visitors can take part in programmed activities, take time to reflect on the exhibition or come together."
Once the project is finished roughly projected later this year, it aims to complement Alexandrina Council investment in the Goolwa Wharf Precinct.
"The planning, design and fabrication of the Experience Centre exhibition has been funded in full by the Commonwealth Government through $900,000 in grant funding," Mr Morris said.
"This project will complement and support Council's significant investment into the Goolwa Wharf precinct."
