An annual Goolwa fundraising and awareness event for a rare type of cancer is set to make tracks early March and organisers are asking the community to join in.
On Sunday, March 3, 2023 an afternoon walk called '3.8 For A Mate' will be tackled all in the effort to raise funds and awareness for Myeloma Australia.
The distance walked is entirely up to the individual how far they walk but the full length of the walk is 3.8 kilometres. For those that can't walk, there will be an afternoon tea where people can make a donation.
Assisting with the event, Kathy King said that Multiple Myeloma is not widely known and has personally affected her and her families' life.
"We hadn't heard about it before my husband was diagnosed two years ago. Not only does he have multiple lesions in his spine and hips, he has had a few broken ribs. It has also eaten his C7 vertebrae," Kathy said.
"Multiple Myeloma is a cancer of plasma cells. The plasma cells are a type of white blood cell in the bone marrow.
"With this condition, a group of plasma cells becomes cancerous and multiplies. The disease can damage the bones, immune system, kidneys and red blood cell count.
"Symptoms may not be present or may be non-specific, such as loss of appetite, bone pain and fever."
Treatments may include medication, chemotherapy, corticosteroids, radiation or a stem-cell transplant.
For those that are unable to walk, there will be afternoon tea available in the church hall. There is an asked for a donation for this.
"The 3.8 comes from the fact that, each week, on average, 38 people in Australia are diagnosed with this cancer," Kathy said.
"We are starting the walk at the Goolwa Church of Christ at approximately 1pm and walking down to the Wharf then under the bridge and along Liverpool Road to the Boat Haven Car Park, corner of Johnston Street, which is halfway.
"From there, they can either walk back or get a ride. It costs $20 to register to walk and people can also buy a t-shirt or a cap to help with our awareness message.
"Registration is via the Myeloma Australia Website. For those that don't wish to register, they can still walk.
"I appreciate that not all people can afford to register, but they will be welcome to walk. We will have a donation box on hand for people who wish to give what they can afford.
"We have a support group on the Fleurieu South Coast that meets quarterly. These meetings are extremely beneficial for those that are suffering from this cancer, as well as for their carers.
"We also meet for coffee in between official meetings. It is great to be able to talk to someone who is suffering from the same thing as you are."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.