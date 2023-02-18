The Times

3.8 For A Mate set for early March

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated February 19 2023 - 10:55am, first published 10:54am
Assisting with 3,8 For A Mate, Kathy King said that Multiple Myeloma is not widely known and has personally affected her and her families' life. Picture, Supplied.

An annual Goolwa fundraising and awareness event for a rare type of cancer is set to make tracks early March and organisers are asking the community to join in.

