The Times

What's on around Victor, Fleurieu

February 22 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Image - Shutterstock

GET TOGETHER

Social Scone Day

Thursday, February 23, Yankalilla Showground supper room, from 10am. Go along and enjoy a chat, meet people, transport can be arranged if required. Gold coin donation. Bookings essential for catering. Phone 8558 0240 or email cooee@visitfleurieucoast.com.au Event may be cancelled if not enough numbers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.