What's on around Victor, Fleurieu

Thursday, February 23, Yankalilla Showground supper room, from 10am. Go along and enjoy a chat, meet people, transport can be arranged if required. Gold coin donation. Bookings essential for catering. Phone 8558 0240 or email cooee@visitfleurieucoast.com.au Event may be cancelled if not enough numbers.
Friday, February 24, Encounter Lutheran College, 64 Adelaide Rd, Victor Harbor, 4pm-8pm. Enjoy the schools largest community event of the year, with everyone welcome to see live children's entertainment, hear a local band and see student performances. There will be amusements and games, food trucks, plant stall, Encounter stalls and even a beer and wine stall.
Friday, February 24, 9.45-10.15am, Victor Harbor Public Library 1 Bay Road Victor Harbor. Free sensory fun for newborns and toddlers, ages 0-30 months.
Saturday, February 25, 7pm-11pm, Middleton Pioneer Hall, 1 Walker Place, Middleton. Doors open 6.30pm. Cabaret-style dance featuring two bands with music from 50s, 60s and more. BYO supper and drinks. Book a table so you don't miss out. For tickets at a cost of $10 visit trybooking.com.
Saturday, February 25, Grosvenor Gardens, 8am-12.30pm., fresh regional produce, sweet treats and many more stalls, food and drink available, live music, for details visit https://victorharborfarmersmarket.com.au
Saturday, February 25, Victor Harbor Town Hall, 12 Coral St, 7.30pm-10pm. The Flaming Sambucas present a combination of their tribute shows which pays homage to ABBA and Elton John. Tickets are $35, book at https://www.trybooking.com
Saturday, February 25, 8am-12noon at Willunga High School. Taste the region with fresh fruit & vegetables; dairy, meat, seafood & poultry; bakery, condiments & small goods; wine & cider; plants; coffee & breakfast. More information https://willungafarmersmarket.com.au
Sunday , February 25, The Esplanade, 9am-3pm. There are around 60 market stalls where you can find bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, produce and more. Enjoy a day out with family and friends. There are food and drink options available. For more details or to book a stall visit https://www.facebook.com/victorharborbeachsidemarket
Tuesday February 28, 2pm-3.30pm, Victor Harbor Library 1 Bay Road Victor Harbor. Learn about preparing a Will, Advanced Care Directive and Power of Attorney. Learn why these documents are important to protect you and your loved ones, what happens if they are not in place and how to go about organising these documents.
Wednesday March 1, 9am-11am. Various locations - contact hindmarshriverestuary@gmail.com if interested in being involved in caring for the biodiversity by weeding and propagation.
Thursday, March 2, Victor Harbor Public Library, 1 Bay Road Victor Harbor, 2pm. Tony Gates presents his book, Unpacking Italy, which is a collection of memories and adventures had during his many visits to the country as a merchant seaman, traveller, student, painter and tour leader.
Thursday March 2, 2pm-3pm, Victor Harbor Public Library, 1 Bay Road Victor Harbor. Join us for Make and Mingle - the new maker space group. Make and Mingle is for like minded people who enjoy craft and chat!
Friday, March 3, Adare Uniting Church, 6 The Drive, McCracken, 2pm. This year's service was written by the women of Taiwan. An open invitation is extended to anyone wishing to attend and join in prayer, praise and fellowship. The World Day of Prayer is a global ecumenical movement coming together to understand the culture and needs of different countries each year.
Saturday, March 4, 9.30am at Fleurieu Environment Centre, Normanville. A great social event where people come together and swap their surplus produce in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere while catching up with old friends and making new ones.
Saturday, March 4, from 8.30am,, behind Normanville Mitre 10. The Friends of the Banksia Park group is organising some weeding in the park. If you are interested in helping for an hour or so, please just turn up on one of these dates with your favourite weeding implement.
