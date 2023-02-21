BOWLS: Fight for finals heats up

Competition is heating up across the Great Southern Bowls open pennant competition, with teams vying to make it to the finals.
With only one minor round game to go the pressure is on, with finals spots still up for grabs in some divisions.
Goolwa Black and McLaren Vale continue to tie up the top of the premiership ladder, going win for win as they try to secure top spot.
Taking on club-mate Goolwa White at home, Goolwa Black secured wins on all rinks for a 73-36 scoreline as skippers Frank Gibbons, John Lynch and Mike Whitehead led their teams to victory.
McLaren Vale hosted Encounter Bay, and took care of the visitors 63-52 shots. Encounter Bay's Gregory Pearson, David Brown, Peter Hill and Doug Pudney kept their team in the hunt with a rink win, 28-9.
Despite winning two rinks, Clarendon went down to visitors Victor Harbor, 64-51 as the team of Nigel Hewitt, Mike Hendricks, Brenton Speed and Ken Mableson won their green by 20 shots, 31-11.
In other matches Strathalbyn took a win against Willunga 58-52 and Port Elliot had a 32-shot triumph over Yankalilla, 83-51.
Victor Harbor Blue continues to sit atop the ladder, and with one minor round to go the team can not be knocked off.
In Saturday's match against Willunga there was a scare, with the top side winning by a solitary shot, 57-56.
Willunga managed to win two rinks, but it was the work of Ian Price, Michael Hentschke, Max Davies and Stuart Taylor which gave Victor Blue the win, scoring 22-13 on their green.
Victor Harbor White managed to hold off Encounter Bay Blue 59-53, by winning two rinks with skippers Peter Downes and Mick Hallion leading their teams to victory.
Port Elliot accounted for Encounter Bay Blue, 61-47, by winning on two rinks while Myponga went down to Goolwa 55-67 and McLaren Vale could not hold off visitors Langhorne Creek 49-59.
Top side Goolwa had a convincing 56-shot win over hosts Aldinga Bay in their match, 96-40. Bill Holman, David Amber and Bruce Trenorden skippered well to lead the club to victory.
Victor Harbor was able to hold off Port Elliot in their clash, winning 57-47. There were close matches across all three rinks, with Victor managing to grab them all.
Clarendon travelled to Milang and defeated the hostgs 61-57 and Strathalbyn accounted for the visiting Yankalilla side 67-43.
In the local derby, McLaren Vale Gold and McLaren Vale Blue got into a very close tussle, with Blue snatching a win by finishing on top on two rinks.
It is all tied up for top spot on the ladder with one round to go, as Victor Harbor and Goolwa fought hard in their games on Saturday.
Victor Harbor was able to hold out hosts McLaren Vale, 61-58 with success on two rinks, with skippers Bronwen Mullen and Annette Speed sealing the win.
At Goolwa, the home side accounted for Encounter Bay Blue by one shot, 59-58 as each side drew a win on one rink and a draw was had on the third.
Encounter Bay Gold was able to deliver a win, 69-53, against Langhorne Creek with Kevin Fuller, Robert Birt and Geoff Watkins securing their rinks.
Yankalilla had achieved a good win against Port Elliot 84-26, and Strathalbyn travelled to Willunga and was able to take home a victory, 65-42.
There is a traffic jam on the division five open pennant bowls ladder, with a number of teams vying for all finals spots.
Victor Harbor could not hold off Goolwa Black, 55-63, in their match on Saturday, with Black managing close wins on all three rinks. Lorraine Trenorden, Judy Woolcock and Neville Woolcock skippered their teams to secure the points.
Goolwa White conquered McLaren Vale on all three rinks at home, 88-36, in their match on Saturday. It was the team of William Dempsey, Sue Bond, Benjamin Jacobs and Jacky Jacobs which bolstered the score with 42-4 win.
In other matches Aldinga Bay sealed a win against Myponga 63-56, Yankalilla triumphed over Willunga 66-49 and Strathalbyn went down to Clarendon 52-65.
Encounter Bay continues to hold top spot, after securing a win over Aldinga Bay Blue 51-25 in their clash. Raymond Green and Dennis Osborne skippered well to lead their teams to success.
Goolwa managed to achieve a good finish over Aldinga Bay White, 51-40, by winning both rinks - one of the wins was by just one shot.
Port Elliot Black hosted Langhorne Creek in their battle, with the host skippers Lyndon Geater-Johnson and Warwick Smith guiding their sides to victory, 51-30.
In other games Yankalilla went down to visitors Milang White 40-43, Milang Blue produced some good bowls to defeat Strathalbyn 52-28, Myponga held off Port Elliot Red 47-46 and Victor Harbor received a forfeit from McLaren Vale.
Games in the three divisions of the women's pennants competition on Wednesday, February 15 were cancelled due to the heat policy.
