Body found at Hindmarsh Island

The Times

Man's body found in submerged car at Hindmarsh Island

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated February 20 2023 - 10:05am, first published 9:57am
Police are preparing a report for the State Coroner following the discovery of a man's body at Hindmarsh Island on Friday, February 17, 2023.

