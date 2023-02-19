Body found at Hindmarsh Island

Police are preparing a report for the State Coroner following the discovery of a man's body at Hindmarsh Island on Friday, February 17, 2023.
Police were called to Tolarno Drive about 1.30pm on February 17 after a member of the public reported seeing a car submerged in the water.
Water Operations Police attended the scene to assist with a search of the water and subsequently located the body of a 52-year-old man from Pooraka, in the submerged vehicle.
Major Crash officers attended the scene and will be investigating the incident. There are no suspicious circumstances and no criminal offences have been disclosed at this time.
The Times contacted SAPOL on Monday, February 20 for further updates on the story, but police have advised there will be no further updates on the story.
The man's death is the 22nd life lost on SA roads compared to six at the same time last year.
Anyone who has any information that may assist police is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.