It's home to wares created by some of the region's most talented artisans, Harbor Collective on the Fleurieu - located on Coral Street - is where talent blooms and from little things, big things can grow.
The brainchild of Victor Harbor woman Bridget Lang, the collective blossomed from an idea to tangible bricks and mortar very quickly, with the shop's door opening in May last year.
The concept was to not only give elite handcrafters a place sell their wares, but enable them to have a functioning business when normal circumstances would not.
Stocked with high quality products, the gift shop is packed with a variety of wares which are unique but with affordable pricing.
Bridget said she was determined to give artists a place to sell their products and give people a place to support local.
"I saw as a need to help other businesses who were struggling with markets, probably through lack of promotion, family commitments, they couldn't always get to a market," she said.
"I met quite a few people who struggled with mental health who had beautiful product but didn't have the ability to go through the process of attending a market.
"I needed to work out the logistics and find the right people and also that those people were local, that was a big part of what I wanted to promote.
It wasn't just small businesses, it was small businesses of the Fleurieu, to get them out there to make people aware of the skills we've got here and supporting our small local businesses is something that Victor been working on."
Bridget said Harbor Collective on the Fleurieu currently had 32 vendors, with another two starting next month.
"A lot of them (vendors) can't manage to do markets because of family, transport, mental health, lots of different reason," she said.
"Some people that can't find employment elsewhere who have decided to start their own small business.
"I think for those vendors who have have stopped doing markets... its a tough gig, this way they can bring their stock in and put it on the shelf and that's it, they don't have to do anything, don't have to come in.
"It also gives young person just starting out an opportunity to build their business without having the pressure on them.
Each vendor which stocks the gift shop is an artist who crafts their wares with care, something which Bridget is proud of.
"The fact that these (products) are made by our locals, nothing is massed produced," she said.
"Knowing a little bit about the vendors, gives me a little bit that I can share with the customers and it feels more personable to share their story."
Lauren Van-der-Loos is one of the local artists who has been able to use Harbor Collective on the Fleurieu as the ideal vessel for her business.
The Encounter Bay mum has found a niche which allows her the freedom to run a business while also dealing with life's ups and downs.
"I have to work around my children, and their schedules and what they have to do," she said.
"So at the moment I just had my second child start school, I just work from home after they go to bed.
"Basically I am controlling the stock that I make and if people want to buy it they'll buy it and if I don't have the stock then that's on me to make sure I have enough stock.
"There have been weeks where I haven't been able to bring things in because I have sick kids, or just life."
Lauren used to frequent markets to sell her creations but found preparing for the opportunities had caused a lot of stress, especially in regard to preparation.
"Markets are also unpredictable - I did four markets in the term three holidays - the amount of export that I put out, the time I spent and was up to 2am in the morning each night trying to make stock as well as being a mum, and it just wasn't worth it, and I got really disheartened," she said.
"I love that market atmosphere, and we still have that in here (the Collective), so its given me an opportunity to work at my own pace, take that pressure off myself.
"And now I get a report from Bridget ... and I get really excited as I may not have made anything but I still made a sale."
Lauren said a lot of businesses had to either close their doors during COVID-19 or make changes, with customers also changing their buying habits.
"We are coming back to a stage where people are really enjoying purchasing things that are one-offs, they are unique pieces," she said.
"Everything that I make, I sit behind that sewing machine and I make every individual piece ... I have personally made it and I am personally responsible for that item.
"I also think the appreciation of hand-made ... people are starting to see that nostalgia and appreciation that someone has actually made it.
- Details: Harbor Collective on the Fleurieu is open Wednesdays to Fridays from 10am-4pm, Saturdays from 9am-3pm and Sundays from 10am-3pm. Phone 0413 398 446 or visit the Facebook Page.
