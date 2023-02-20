Aiming to revitalise the Normanville Foreshore, stage one of the master plan renovations have been open to the public with visitors coming from near and far to see the new seaside facelift.
The Normanville Foreshore renovation project aims to revitalise the foreshore with improved facilities, increased recreation space, and better access, while protecting the heritage sand dunes and improving safety for pedestrians.
Improvements will look to include the beach plaza, inclusive beach access, lawn and nature play area, and aims to be well-utilised by the local community and visitors, especially during the festive period.
The project forms part of the Normanville Foreshore Master Plan and was adopted for delivery in July 2021.
District of Yankalilla Mayor, Darryl Houston said council is grateful for the community's patience and support during construction.
"The Normanville Foreshore is a hub in the summer months and we are proud to have delivered a safer and more inclusive space for our community and visitors to enjoy," Mayor Houston said,
"We are confident that with the finishing touches over the next month or so, the final result will be worth the wait."
The total cost of the project including the mobility compliant pedestrian ramp and beach interface, beach plaza, green space and nature play came to $2,563,650, with $2.1 million of that provided through the State Government's Open Space and Places for People Grant Program from the Planning and Development Fund.
Council contributed $463,650 to the project.
Yankalilla Council's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nathan Cunningham said the master plan is a testament to council delivering quality projects to the Yankalilla community.
"The Masterplan itself was the result of significant community consultation and feedback, which led to various refinements through the development of the project and concepts," CEO Cunningham said.
"The Normanville Foreshore master plan is a testament to our commitment to delivering quality projects for our community and for our focus on providing enhanced user experiences across the district.
"I was delighted to see the foreshore jumping and full of activity across the school holiday period."
Director Assets and Environment, Ross Whitfield, thanked the staff and Neo Infrastructure for their hard work.
"I want to extend my gratitude to all the staff and contractors who have worked on this project," he said.
"Their hard work and dedication have not gone unnoticed, and the results speak for themselves."
Work remaining to be completed includes the shelter and the resealing of the carpark.
The carpark resealing will be timed to work around the Normanville Surf Life Saving Club and Café/Kiosk construction.
Wheel stops will also be installed in some areas of the car park to provide additional protection to footpath users.
Yankalilla Council said that the "delivery of all aspects of the Normanville Foreshore Master Plan including Holiday Park upgrade and Surf Life Saving Club and Café/ Kiosk development will provide major economic stimulus to the district, with ongoing job creation, improved community infrastructure, and reduced rates burden on the community.
"The council is delighted with the end result of Stage one of the Normanville Foreshore and looks forward to the continued growth and development of the other projects that make up the Normanville Masterplan," a spokesperson said.
