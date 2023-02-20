The Times
District of Yankalilla unveil stage one of Normanville Foreshore project

Matt Welch
Matt Welch
February 20 2023 - 4:00pm
Director of Assets & Environment Ross Whitfield, Mayor Darryl Houston and CEO Nathan Cunningham.

Aiming to revitalise the Normanville Foreshore, stage one of the master plan renovations have been open to the public with visitors coming from near and far to see the new seaside facelift.

