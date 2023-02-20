The Times

Fishing report with Greg James

By Greg James
February 20 2023 - 4:30pm
Tight lines over the Fleurieu

1. Upper Coorong/Goolwa/Riverland/Freshwater: it might be worth a try for mullet and overnight mulloway around the river mouth, Tauwitchere Point and even along the sand at Sugars Beach on Hindmarsh Island, as that enormous rush of floodwater slowly drops back and a few fish start to appear.

