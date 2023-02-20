Tight lines over the Fleurieu

1. Upper Coorong/Goolwa/Riverland/Freshwater: it might be worth a try for mullet and overnight mulloway around the river mouth, Tauwitchere Point and even along the sand at Sugars Beach on Hindmarsh Island, as that enormous rush of floodwater slowly drops back and a few fish start to appear.
The gathering of Goolwa cockles remains banned from Middleton Point to the 28 Mile Crossing UFN. Salt Creek and The Granites have salmon to 1 kilo and the odd mullet as well.
Upstream anglers are fishing for yabbies, redfin perch and callop from Renmark, Loxton and Nildottie, while anglers trying the Happy Valley reservoir have reported redfin perch and callop at times.
2. Victor Harbor/Waitpinga/Parson's Beaches: that warm weather will again return later this week as crews check their craypots off Encounter Bay and Wright Island, finding the odd rock lobster, 10 kilo tuna and snook when they troll a line on the way back to the boatramp.
Shore-based anglers are catching mullet from The Bluff boatramp and even squid at the wharf, but night fishing is best at the moment. Other reports are for salmon trout at Waitpinga, Parson's and King's beaches.
Offshore crews are catching tuna, red nannygai and big KG whiting well south at The Pages and Sander's Bank.
3. Cape Jervis/Wirrina/Sellicks Beach: Rat kingfish, tuna, sweep and big snook have been the reports from the southern tip of the South Coast in recent days.
A few tommies, garfish and nice squid have again come from the jetties at Cape Jervis, Rapid Bay and Normanville (night-time).
Smaller tinnies are doing quite well on gar and squid out from Wirrina, Lady Bay and Second Valley, while shore-based anglers are reporting yellowfin whiting, tommies and mullet at Sellicks and Carrackalinga.
Tight Lines and See You Next Week!
Greg James.
