It was time for players competing in the championship singles to either roll into glory, or suffer the cold hands of defeat at Encounter Bay Bowling Club (EBBC).
Held at EBBC, an appreciative crowd of members watched the Ladies and Men's Singles games.
Brian Maynard defeated Graeme (Robbo) Robertson in a hotly contested game. The Ladies played 30 ends before Heather Cochrane defeated Yvette Wells by one shot.
Congratulations to both Heather and Brian.
Sunshine and a light breeze. What more could a group of bowlers wish for?
The SCR1000 was sponsored by South Coast Realty , BCS Electrical and Oakford Homes.
The winners of the day were 3 Amigos on 54 plus 12. Second was Jack Hammers on 54 plus 10. Third was 3 Bees on 54 plus 7. WOL were Close Encounters on 29 plus 12.
Winners of the second Division were 3 Jacks on 56 plus 12.
Second was Sister Act on 55 plus 20. Rolling into third was Bay Cruisers on 52 plus.
12 WOL were South Coasters on 27 plus 7.
With only three rounds remaining it was the night owls time to fly.
Similar to Homer's Iliad with Hector's (Eric Bana) steadfast determination to protect family and state against the renowned demi-god Achilles (Brad Pitt) only to succumb to the legend.
Similarly an equally steadfast Unbiased Legends took on our champions elect in a tight tussle only to have a spear thrust through their heart and drop the last two ends and the match against A Night on the Green 27 +8.
Division one second placed Mulligans held out against Bay City Bowlers to maintain their challenge, 28 points.
Elsewhere Scotch on the Rocks won the last four ends to gain 30 points, whereas Window Wizards dropped only one end of the front eleven before Mortgage First rallied to take the last four ends.
No stars, just star performance in Division 2 with league leaders held by Triple S who played very well mid match but couldn't put Owlpaca's away - drawn game.
Both Happy Owls and Moonlighters finished well against good opposition to win 28 points and 29 points respectively. Top Dogs received a forfeit 28 +5.
Division 3 leaders a determined Patriots shone through with a fine win 29 points.
Vikings a good win against Beach Walkers, with Great Bowls of Fire clawing the last two ends over The Bowling Stones to lose the ends, but win on shots up.
For the last Div 3 game, eyes were turned towards the high flying Hi Six and whether present form would reign over The Red Club Boyz who brought the challenge to be level after 13 ends, however the Moggs and Nobles continued their success and Hi Six prevailed by a couple of shots up.
Tiff's Angels and The MP's recorded good wins 30 points and 29 points. A dominant The 3 Gens gained 31 points and 'rink of the week' while Cameron took the prestigious 'resting toucher' award.
32 players registered to play and the Sponsors were Girdlers Family Amusements.
Winners of the day were Roger Hutchinson, David Furner and Don Lindner on 34 plus 25.
Second was Peter Pibworth and Pam Bakker on 32 plus 18.
Third was Vicki Roberts, Andy Lee and Coral Maynard on. 31 plus 7.
Open Pennants were played in perfect weather on Saturday, February 18. Unfortunately Ladies Pennants were cancelled on Thursday due to the high temperature.
Div 1 lost to McLaren Vale 52-63 gaining two points. They are eighth on the table.
Div 2 Blue lost to Pt Elliot 47-61 gaining two points. They are third on the ladder
Div 2 Gold lost to Victor Harbor White 53-59 gaining two points. They are 10th on the ladder.
Div 4 Blue lost to Goolwa by one point!! - 58-59 gaining three points. They are third on the ladder,
Div 4 Gold defeated Langhorne Creek 69-53 gaining 12 points. They are fifth on the ladder.
Div 6 defeated Aldinga Bay 51- 25 gaining 10 points. They are top of the ladder.
