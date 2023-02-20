Make a difference in your community

Becoming a volunteer is one of the most fulfilling and satisfying ventures a person can undertake, whether it is lending a hand on a regular basis or helping out when its needed.
For Jake Baalman, volunteering his time with the City of Victor Harbor's Southern Communities Transport Scheme and Caring Neighbourhood Program gives him satisfaction in knowing he is making a difference.
"I find it very rewarding and I enjoy helping people in the community," he said.
"To anyone considering volunteering, I would say go for it.
"It's a great thing to do."
The City of Victor Harbor is looking for people who are willing to offer their services for a range of programs such as:
City of Victor Harbor chief executive officer Victoria MacKirdy said volunteers could give anything from a few hours a month to several hours a week.
"As council's programs and services grow, we are always happy to welcome new volunteers that can help us achieve great things for the community," she said.
"Volunteer roles can vary significantly. We have drivers, gardeners, office assistants, cleaners, and just about everything in between!
"If you're young, volunteering can be a great way to gain experience for your resume."
City of Victor Harbor Mayor Dr Moira Jenkins said volunteers were an integral part of the council network.
"Our volunteers are absolutely incredible. I'm always astounded at their generosity," Dr Jenkins said.
"They come from all walks of life, but one thing they have in common is that they love supporting our local community.
"If you have some spare time on your hands, and you're looking for a way to stay social and connected, volunteering could be a great option for you."
- Details: To express an interest in becoming a volunteer email localgov@victor.sa.gov.au. For more information visit www.victor.sa.gov.au/volunteer or phone 8551 0500.
