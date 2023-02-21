Partnership to celebrate excellence in local business

Teaming up with Business Victor Harbor, the Fleurieu Bendigo Community Bank is looking to highlight the work of local businesses and communities as it promotes and celebrates their achievements.
The bank has secured the naming rights of the BVH Excellence in Business Awards, which will be held on Friday, November 17.
BVH executive officer Colin Shearing said the partnership would ensure that businesses and local communities within the Fleurieu would receive some well-deserved recognition.
"This partnership provides tremendous support for our members and the Business Victor Harbor's longer-term vision of transitioning towards a greater Fleurieu regional Chamber of Commerce," Mr Shearing said.
"It's important that we reflect as a local community by celebrating and showcasing our beautiful region's businesses.
"This support 'backs in' local Victor Harbor and broader regional businesses that demonstrate and highlight innovative and sustainable best practices."
BVH chair Michael Schubert was excited to announce the sponsorship of the Fleurieu Bendigo Community Bank.
"It's an amazing value add for our current members and potential members," Mr Schubert said.
And also, Fleurieu Bendigo Community Bank's involvement, will add value to the exciting business events we have planned for 2023 and beyond."
Fleurieu Bendigo Community Bank chair Ron Logan was excited to secure naming rights to the awards.
"We are delighted to continue to build new partnerships with Business Victor Harbor," Mr Logan said.
"Supporting business excellence is key to the whole Fleurieu region, building sustainable businesses and practices."
