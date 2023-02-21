The Times

Partnership to celebrate excellence in local business

February 22 2023 - 8:00am
Business Victor Harbor deputy chair Kirsten Pitman, Bendigo Bank's Julie Zeitinger, Business Victor Harbor executive officer Colin Shearing, City of Victor Harbor Mayor Dr Moira Jenkins, Bendigo Bank chair Ron Logan and Business Victor Harbor office manager Julie Irwin.

Teaming up with Business Victor Harbor, the Fleurieu Bendigo Community Bank is looking to highlight the work of local businesses and communities as it promotes and celebrates their achievements.

