Have you heard of the Hills and Fleurieu Landscape Board's Grassroots Grants program?
In the last three years, we have distributed over $700,000 to more than 100 projects which have environmental or sustainable agriculture benefits.
Projects have ranged from revegetating creek-lines and dune systems, using Aboriginal land management learnings to restore threatened swamps, installing weather stations, monitoring threatened species, and planting out insectaries to encourage beneficial insect predators to vineyards.
The sky's the limit to the creativity and innovation that can be channelled towards protecting and enhancing our natural environment, or embracing and implementing sustainable agriculture principles.
Previous recipients have included not-for-profit community and industry groups, natural resource centres, schools, individuals and First Nations organisations, and projects have spanned the whole Hills and Fleurieu region.
So...where is this all heading?
Well, round four of the program opens on Tuesday, March 7, with applications being accepted until April 18.
This year we have $250,000 to distribute across two tiers of funding.
Tier one is for smaller projects up to $3000, and tier two caters for larger projects up to $20,000.
So, if you have a project that you think might fit the bill, be sure to jump on our website (landscape.sa.gov.au/hf/grassrootsgrants) and read more about the program.
We have grant guidelines, application forms, and plenty of other information that will help you through the process.
You can also read about past recipients to gain insight into successful projects in previous rounds.
We see great results when landholders work together across multiple properties, achieving results at a larger scale.
Staff are available to discuss your ideas, provide handy resources and to help with any questions you may have about applying.
Previous grant rounds have been very popular and oversubscribed - this year all applicants are required to speak with us prior to submitting their application - call on 8391 7500 during business hours.
Let's work together to care for the land, water and nature of the Hills and Fleurieu.
