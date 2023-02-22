The Times

Hills and Fleurieu Landscape Board has funding programs on offer

By Shane Johansen
February 23 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Last year the Friends of Hindmarsh River Estuary group in Victor Harbor, used Grassroots Grants funding to restore native vegetation and habitats of the estuary and river, forming an easily accessible environmental reserve within the township. Picture supplied.

Have you heard of the Hills and Fleurieu Landscape Board's Grassroots Grants program?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.