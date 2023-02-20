Richardson sneaks ahead in Links Lady Bay golf competition

It was a big day on The Links Lady Bay greens on Saturday, February 18, with the stableford competition heating up with some tight scoring.
Visitor Hamish Richardson was able to finish top in the A grade with a score of 38, after a countback from Marcus Ramsay in second place and another visitor, Anthony Beaconsfield third.
In the B grade Mark Carn was able to secure first place with a score of 43, with Clinton Dodd and Brett Haywood rounding out the top three places with 41.
Alby Davies nudged out Kienan Melino for the win, with both scoring 40 and John Conyard finished in third place with 38.
The women's round was also tight, with Maurine Pyke scoring 36 for first place, in front of Deb James on 35 and Mel Phillips on 34.
Nearest the pins went to John Conyard on the sixth, Clinton Dodd on the eighth, Sunny Kookana on the 15th and Vicki Trabilsie grabbed the 17th.
Longest Putt went to Matt Tabe.
It was a great Valentine's Day win for Jenni Lock in the ladies par competition on Tuesday, February 14.
Lock scored 71, finishing ahead of Margie Bond on 72 and Deb James and Vicki Trabilsie grabbing third and fourth spot with their scores of 76.
It was a tight stableford competition on Wednesday, February 15, with Brenton Bosco-White grabbing top spot in front of Ian Jenkins and Kenton Day, as they all scored 42.
Next in line was Michael Cooper on 39 followed by Michael Rumseqicz and Brian Ferguson, both on 38.
Some good shots allowed Jackson Connelly to take the honours in the stableford competition, with a score of 44.
He was followed by Kienan Melino, who score 41 and then came visitor Sean Pearce on 38, tying up with Gerard La Fontaine.
