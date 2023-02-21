The Times
Alexandrina Council have passed the Wharf Shed allocation

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated February 21 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 2:00pm
Ann Clarke, Terry Cooke, Anne Hockey and Tom Player were at the Alexandrina Council meeting showing their support for their cause. Picture, Matt Welch.

Alexandrina Council after years of debate have settled on the Goolwa Wharf Precinct project's space allocation of the Wharf Shed which has left several community members steamed.

