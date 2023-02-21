Alexandrina Council after years of debate have settled on the Goolwa Wharf Precinct project's space allocation of the Wharf Shed which has left several community members steamed.
At the Monday, February 20, 2023 Alexandrina Council meeting, with final deputations taking place to swing the controversial Goolwa Wharf Precinct project once again in another direction, up to 120 passionate Alexandrina community members filled the gallery to hear the final verdict.
Two deputations were heard and were about the allocation space of the Wharf Shed between the Wharf Barrel Shed and the Oscar W.
The current motion, if passed would see the Wharf Barrel Shed having 105.6 square metres of room and the Oscar W having 102.4 square metres.
Spokesperson for Friends of PS Oscar 'W, Nigel Robinson said he was "hoping for an even split between the wine bar and Oscar W."
"We see our history at the Wharf," Mr Robinson said.
"My first week living here in Goolwa, I was invited down to the Wharf and had a great time. We went back when the boats were there and it was fantastic. This isn't about the wine bar, but about our heritage.
"The original plan that was released in 2019 by council showed a seven and a half million dollar spend with an equal share between the Wine Bar and the Oscar W.
"What has happened now, the motion in January in 2022 has triggered another wave of community anger.
"What will fix this is a fifty-fifty share. The wine bar gets an even split between them and the Oscar W. If you do that tonight, you'll make this right.
"It's our heritage tourism future. That's what we're talking about here tonight.
"Imagine the steam train thundering into the station blowing its whistle and Oscar W blowing it's whistle. A steam salute held on the weekend. That's a state, national and international event. That's what we're looking for.
"If you think it's a wine bar we want, maybe you should build a giant wine glass in the middle of the wharf."
Steve Ramsay from the Wharf Barrel Shed also made a deputation hoping "this was the last vote needed to implement the plan."
"This is a huge opportunity to grow our economy and create a world class destination," Mr Ramsay said.
"The redeveloped wharf will lead to growth in jobs beyond the wharf, hospitality, tourism, food and wine along with introducing Goolwa to the world. The plan is much more than just repairing aged infrastructure.
"It has to ensure our heritage and history. We've seen the impacts the Wharf Barrel Shed has made on the Wharf over the past eight and half years. It's been open everyday and gives vibrancy to the area.
"The development has taken far too long and with some opposing the plan, they don't understand what's possible with the future. The continued attack on the council and our business, how long are we to be held to ransom?"
As the motion was adjourned from the January meeting, Mayor Keith Parkes suggested that councillors vote to let everyone speak again as the only councillor yet to speak was Cr Milli Livingstone.
The motion was lost and council started where they left off in January.
Cr Livingstone said that she "believed that an equal split of the Wharf Shed would be most equitable."
"Both organisations contribute to our community immensely," Cr Livingstone said.
"I hope everyone in the chamber considers that and I don't believe that it should be organisation against organisation. This doesn't need to be a major issue in my eyes. I understand there is significant emotion involved."
Cr Christie Thornton closed the debate saying that "council values everyone who is a part of the wharf and today's decision is made off of a lot of information."
"We truly feel the decision made today is the right direction for Alexandrina and council are committed to saving the heritage wharf, which is what this project is for," Cr Thornton said.
Once the vote was completed, which saw the council vote to carry Deputy Mayor Bill Coomans called for a division vote.
The vote remained the same and the motion was passed.
Cr Coomans demanded an explanation from Mayor Parkes of what just transpired in the chamber.
"The resolution of council which was carried was the plan which showed the Oscar W having a 102.4 square metres and the Barrel Shed having 105.6 square metres which means four bays at the front facing the water went to the Oscar W and six went to the Barrel Shed," Mayor Parkes said.
The gallery remained composed, but one voice yelled out "you're ripping this town's heart out! Sack the council and bring in the government."
Former Crs Michael Scott and Peter Oliver were unable to vote due to their campaign returns problem, but both were in attendance.
