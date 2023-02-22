CRICKET: Peregrines rule over Kestrels in derby

With perfect weather and beautiful playing conditions on Sunday at the Mount Barker Summit Oval both the Peregrines and the Kestrels battled it out in their last derby match for the minor rounds.
Captain Hull won the toss and chose to bat, with the first wicket falling to an amazing catch by Frahn.
Mackenzie was next to come in, making 46 not out, with assistance from the second drop, K Gladigau, after Macauley was bowled by Hera-Singh.
The Peregrines finished the innings with 2/105, with great fielding and bowling efforts from the Kestrels.
Strevens and Paech opened the Kestrels' batting, and Strevens was the first wicket to fall, bowled by L Gladigau.
Hera-Singh made a speedy 25 before being caught by K Gladigau off Macauley's bowling.
With some quick wickets following, with a wide share across the Peregrines team, including a run-out, one wicket from both Rutter and L Gladigau, and two from Macauley.
The Peregrines bowling figures were tight with a good fielding attack, making the Kestrels complete the 20 overs with 5/83 and taking home the win.
This Sunday is the last game before finals.
The Peregrines face Adelaide Uni at Park 10 No. 1 in Adelaide, while the Kestrels host Gepps Cross at Strathalbyn Oval.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.