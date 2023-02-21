One of the final pieces of the puzzle in the formulation of the Goolwa Wharf Precinct plan was the location of the main toilet facilities and Alexandrina Council found a fitting piece of land.
At the Monday, February 20, 2023 Alexandrina Council meeting, councillors have flushed away past suggestions and made a solid decision on where the Goolwa Wharf Precinct toilets will sit.
After six past suggestions for the location of the facilities, the central open location was suggested as best.
The location is central within the precinct and adjacent to the primary tourist destinations.
Councillor Sue Miller said she wanted the toilets in a place with the least negatives.
"We're looking for the place with the least negatives and some may disagree with this location, but I feel this is the best decision for the toilets," Cr Miller said.
Cr Christie Thornton suggested council make note that a possible portrait standing toilet be erected instead of landscape.
"I agree with the location, it's the best spot after all this deliberation, but just something to say that we explored which way works best," Cr Thornton said.
Chief Executive Officer, Nigel Morris said that the recommendation is to go landscape with the toilets.
"The reason for that is that the Distillery goes landscape as well as the Wharf Shed and Platform," Mr Morris said.
"We need to take it to heritage and get their advice as well as the roof. It needs to be the same type of shape as the other ones."
Mayor Keith Parkes said that the facilities look huge on the plan, but they won't be.
"Nigel and I walked down there for hours to see the best location for these toilets," Mayor Parkes said.
"We checked the views and this is the best place for them. You need to see the scale and size of them."
Cr Milli Livingstone said she had thought about the location for a while and found it difficult to support.
"I feel as they are contrary to the Wharf Precinct as you're coming down Cutting Road, you'll see toilets," Cr Livingstone said.
"I think the visual aspects of it, in my opinion, it's too high. If there's scope to reduce the size, it would be much nicer coming down Cutting Road."
Mayor Parkes wanted the council to remember that the toilets wouldn't be sitting in the middle of a paddock of gravel.
"The area will be vegetated and landscaped," Mayor Parkes said.
Cr Margaret Gardener kept it short and sweet. "We need a toilet, and it needs to be fixed now," Cr Gardener said.
"We could argue about this till the cows come home, where it is, it's probably the most logical place. We're never going to have the most wonderful place for a toilet. As long as people can get to it and it's not too intrusive, then I think we need to go with this now."
The motion was carried.
