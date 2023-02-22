The Times

Council 'goated' into unusual weed management

February 22 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the goats being trialled by the City of Victor Harbor as weed control management.

It is a weed control method being used by people and organisations across Australia, now the City of Victor Harbor has trialled the unusual practice of using goats as a means of achieving results.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.