Council 'goated' into unusual weed management

It is a weed control method being used by people and organisations across Australia, now the City of Victor Harbor has trialled the unusual practice of using goats as a means of achieving results.
Utilising goats as a weed control technique, especially in larger vegetated areas which take a lot of man-power and herbicides to achieve desired results, has been acknowledged as a more sustainable and chemical-free option.
The Victor Harbor council recently placed goats into a contained reserve at Mount Jagged in the hopes to reduce the amount of blackberry plants in the area.
Blackberry, which is a declared weed on the Fleurieu Peninsula, is a perennial, semi-deciduous scrambling plant which has entangling prickly stems which come from a woody crown, which makes it hard to tackle by hand and difficult to control with herbicides.
The goats were able to graze freely with the hope that they could control weeds without affecting or contaminating land or other grasses.
It is hoped using goats along with tradition management methods could make weed control a more sustainable and efficient, with the expectation that the animals will reduce the need for chemicals which, in turn, limits the impact on native grasses and plants.
The Victor Harbor council has completed the trial and is currently studying the results to measure the effectiveness of using the goats as a control method.
