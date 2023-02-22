Yankalilla council abuzz with excitement over proposed electric vehicle charging station locations

In May 2022, the South Australian Parliament declared a climate emergency which aims to decarbonise the economy and shift to renewable sources of energy.
Riding the lightning wave, at the Tuesday, February 21, 2023 meeting, the District of Yankalilla deliberated a proposed location within the region for electric vehicle charging stations.
The South Australian Government awarded a grant of $12.35 million to the RAA and the funds are to be used to construct and operate Australia's first state-wide EV charging network.
The Yankalilla Council District have been elected to be a part of that charging network and with the RAA suggesting Normanville Village Green; and Normanville Foreshore as the locations for these charging stations, council discussed if these areas were the best spot for a re-charge.
Councillor Simon Rothwell said he was happy to move the report.
"I think it's a great initiative here for us at Yankalilla Council along with RAA and their funding," Cr Rothwell said.
"The only issue is if we have the amount of parks required and how we manage that in the busy season and off season. Other than that, I think it's great."
Cr David Olsson agreed with Cr Rothwell's thought process. "I'm supporting Cr Rothwell's commentary," Cr Olson said.
"In the body of the report it talks about the quid-pro-quo deal we have, which means the old charger will be located to Myponga to the site where the theft occurred. Does that have to be enshrined in the memorandum of understanding (MOU) or is that something we assume will happen?"
District of Yankalilla Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nathan Cunningham said that the Myponga charger relocation fee should be dealt with by the RAA.
"Every discussion with the RAA I've had, they have committed right from the beginning to relocate at their cost," CEO Cunningham said.
Cr Wayne Gibbs thought that the proposed location and amount of parks asked for to be converted into electric car station parks could be a problem.
"I think six parks down at the beach seems excessive," Cr Gibbs said.
"The other thing is could they be moved to Jetty Road instead of the Foreshore itself? I think it could limit functions and parks that need to be utilised at the Foreshore.
CEO Cunningham said that the RAA have picked this location at the Foreshore after careful consideration.
"There may be a number of areas with various reasons that could be better, but the RAA have gone through a rigorous process which some of it has included us, some of it hasn't in discussions," Mr Cunningham said.
"They've landed on the view that this site has ticked all their boxes and therefore have proposed this site. If council isn't supportive we could deny and request for a re-think. It's also partly to do with the proximity of the caravan park."
Cr Rothwell summarised saying he understood the concerns, but this is a great initiative to be on the front foot of.
"The discussion was that two parks may be for electric cars at all times, and at other times, the other bays could be seasonal," Cr Rothwell said.
"I understand the concern and parking is always an issue, but they're looking at the best case scenario.
"With a lot of cars going electric these days, for us as a small rural council, and to be a step ahead I think is a really good thing."
The motion of the proposed electric parking station location was carried unanimously and now the next step of negation between the RAA and council will begin.
