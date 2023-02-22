House of the Week | Tranquil lifestyle with views

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 10
This is a rare opportunity to secure an amazing 4.3-acre rural property, granting you the most majestic water views that take in Rapid Head and beyond. Truly impressive in both location and offering, this spacious family home is meticulously presented.
The home has a central open-plan lounge, dining, and kitchen area. Located to one side is the lovely main bedroom, with a walk-in-robe and ensuite, and an adjacent room positioned off the second large living area which can be used as a bedroom or study. On the other side of the home is a separate wing, complete with a large media room, family bathroom and three bedrooms. With three spacious living areas, this home offers a very flexible floor plan to suit your needs.
All-year-round comfort is assured with reverse cycle air-conditioning and a delightful slow-combustion heater in the main living area - plus ceiling fans throughout. With ample firewood on the property and a 5.5kw solar system installed, this is a property that keeps on giving.
A clever renovation at the rear of the home has turned the large undercover verandah into a lovely, partially enclosed outdoor kitchen space. There are two large sheds with concrete floors and power, plus a 100,000-litre concrete rainwater tank.
Located just 10 minutes from the townships of Yankalilla and Normanville, the serenity is yours.
