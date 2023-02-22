House of the Week | Tranquil lifestyle with views

The home has a central open-plan lounge, dining, and kitchen area. Located to one side is the lovely main bedroom, with a walk-in-robe and ensuite, and an adjacent room positioned off the second large living area which can be used as a bedroom or study. On the other side of the home is a separate wing, complete with a large media room, family bathroom and three bedrooms. With three spacious living areas, this home offers a very flexible floor plan to suit your needs.