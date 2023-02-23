Alexandrina cut out the pop up food vendor application

Inundated with mobile food applications and looking to save time, Alexandria Council have made a decision to cut out the middleman with pop up food vendors.
At the Monday, February 20 meeting, council passed a motion that will see applications for mobile food vendors (MFV) in the Alexandrina region non-existent, unless it is for a council supported community event, on private land or, in accordance with council's pop up activation policy.
MFV trading applications require significant investment in time, engagement and documentation for both the applicant and council administration along with no guarantee of approval, and Mayor Keith Parkes believes this time can be best spent elsewhere.
"We will give event MFVs the ability to apply, but food vendors turning up at Goolwa Beach Carpark in the middle of the Summer, and disappearing through Winter, that's the thing we're against," Mayor Parkes said.
"We do get applications for this, but we turn them back. This idea saves us from getting applications all the time and saves the office a lot of time as well."
Cr Christie Thornton seemed a little taken back by the definitive nature of the motion.
"So no food vendors can ever work on our land or roads? Can they apply to do so in the future, or can they never?," Cr Thornton asked.
"Are we also saying no to people starting up a small business?"
Mayor Parkes reiterated that council and community events are different to MFV popping up over the busy seasons.
"You can't bring your caravan with mobile food in it, park it beside the road or in a car park adjacent to one of our existing businesses and make a killing through the peak seasons, then go away," Mayor Parkes said.
"Our existing businesses' struggle as they don't have a year round market, especially through Winter. They need that Summer business to survive. It's a really hot topic and has been for years.
"It's okay in Adelaide, but here in Winter there may only be 10 people, where in Summer, you can't move. These businesses are desperate for this business."
The motion was carried.
