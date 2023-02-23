A recent event held at Normanville Foreshore has shone the light on a parking problem within the area when busy and the District of Yankalilla have discussed if a report into the problem will help improve the situation.
With the recent Surf Association event held at the Normanville Foreshore, council received a motion on notice from Cr Wayne Gibbs at the Tuesday, February 21, 2023 meeting asking Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nathan Cunningham to investigate future alternatives for parking and safety issues within the Foreshore area and deliver a report back to council on possible solutions.
Cr Gibbs stated in his motion that the current system creates a nuisance parking issue for community members and has the potential to cause an emergency services issue with ambulances and fire trucks being unable to successfully negotiate the roads surrounding the Foreshore.
In the motion Cr Gibbs suggested having people park at the Showgrounds and have a subsidised bus transport to and from the beach. Parking was suggested to be a gold coin donation to the A & H Society and the bus could be free or a small fee per family.
"It's great to see the beaches so full, but it does create issues with visitors and residents," Cr Gibbs said.
"The Foreshore is just too small of an area and with visitors along with the recent money invested, it did nothing to improve the parking situation at all.
"Cars are parked on narrow streets and can limit emergency vehicles Cars are also driving around looking for parks creating frustration and adding to congestion. Residents are also having trouble accessing their properties."
Cr Glen Rowlands said that parking at the Foreshore has been discussed in the past with no resolution.
"Overflow parking has always been an issue due to the narrow streets," Cr Rowlands said.
"The suggestion has merit, but it's not an all new solution. The shuttle bus idea is okay, but human nature is to find a park as close as possible, no matter what is on offer.
"These streets can also be blocked on a normal day. In the past there were discussions for parking to be on one side of the street, with a yellow line on the other side, but residents wanted it on their side of the street and discussions broke down. I would look forward to this report."
Cr Simon Rothwell said that the surfing event made the situation worse than normal for the area as the Surf Life Saving building is being currently built.
"The basin that is being used at the moment, that would usually be used for overflow parking," Cr Rothwell said.
"That's always been a way of relieving parking down that way. People always want to park as close to the beach as possible. They're happy to walk one kilometre up the beach, but not to it. I look forward to seeing possible solutions."
Cr David Olsson believed this was "all premature."
"We need to actually see the precinct finished and operative before we start looking at parking issues," Cr Olsson said.
"The fact of life is that all of our beach spots are busy. That will continue to be the case. It doesn't matter what type of report the CEO brings to the chamber. It won't give you the magic bullet to resolving issues with parking and residents parking close to their property.
"I'm not sure that the CEO can provide you any clarity in this issue and the fact of life is that we'll have big events down there and we'll continue to have them down there (Foreshore)."
The motion for a CEO report into parking solutions for the Normanville Foreshore was carried.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.