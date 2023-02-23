The Times

Whimsical Art Unusual Paintings and Sculptures set to hold an silent auction

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
February 23 2023 - 4:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sharron Mathews with one of her Whimsical Art Unusual Paintings. You can grab yours on Sunday, March 5 at Cup-A-Cake. Picture, Matt Welch.

A Fleurieu Peninsula based artist is set to hold her art show at a prominent café in Victor Harbor and she wants to perk up the community with a free giveaway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.