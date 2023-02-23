A Fleurieu Peninsula based artist is set to hold her art show at a prominent café in Victor Harbor and she wants to perk up the community with a free giveaway.
Whimsical Art Unusual Paintings and Sculptures artist, Sharron Mathew is set to hold her art exhibition at Cup-A-Cake on Ocean Street, Sunday March 5, 2023 and she has a special prize for the first 25 through the door who are interested in buying one of her whimsical, enchanting and unusual works.
"The first 25 through the door will receive a free coffee!" Sharron said.
"Anyone looking at a painting, they can choose what they want and then put in a silent bid. After that, I will ring them and if the price is appropriate, they can take it home.
"There will also be a door prize, everyone will receive a number and I will draw that prize at 2pm and they'll get to take home a small painting!"
Sharron said there will be a large selection of paintings for all ages and a great way to meet like minded people.
"The prices are very reasonable and that's to make sure everyone has the enjoyment of owning a painting," Sharron said.
"I'm trained as an architect and I actually put being an artist to bed several years ago. About four months ago I started again and was getting sick of having all the paintings to myself in my house."
Sharron said that Cup-A-Cake is opening specially for this day and she hopes a lot of people attend.
"People are already booking and there have been a lot of inquiries already," She said.
'We should be looking at a very busy day."
Sharron Mathews Whimsical Art Unusual Paintings and Sculptures exhibition and auction will take place on Sunday, March 5 2023 from 10:30am to 2pm at Cup-A-Cake on Ocean Street in Victor Harbor.
You can reach Sharron on: 0414 707 033 or email her at matmansion@bigpond.com
