Two Fleurieu Peninsula based sporting clubs have taken a shot at trying to get score time on the Lot 10 Langhorne Creek Road precinct in Strathalbyn.
At the Monday, February 20, 2023 Alexandrina Council meeting, Nick Brook from the Strathalbyn Strikers Soccer Club and Tas McEwin from the Strathalbyn Camp Draft Club made deputations vied for time on the illustrious lot.
Nick explained to the chamber that the club is needing this time and it's becoming a hygienic and safety issue.
"We've got about 200 playing members playing at Polo and Recreation Grounds and it's having severe limitations with growth, partly due to it being privately owned and issues with being able to build on the grounds," Mr Brook said.
"We're looking to potentially move to Lot 10 along with other sporting groups. Moving would mean that we can grow. We don't even have toilets.
"At the moment trying to get facilities is proving really difficult. Lot 10 would mean we could expand, two fully lit grounds, changing facilities and clubrooms.
"We have around 45 girls playing and we're close to having a women's team. A large problem with growth in the women's team is that the girls have to arrive dressed and can't go to the toilets and the portables are suitable.
'The current grounds we're on do have facilities, but they're around 500 metres away and for a seven or eight year old to go by themselves is playing with fire.
"This would be fantastic for the town and help put the town on the map."
Tas from the Camp Draft Club said he's looked at moving the club to his private property, but there's no feasible future in that move.
"We're very interested in an all purpose horse area and we don't need it specifically to our needs," Mr McEwin said.
"Essentially it would need to be the size of half a football and to be round or rectangle in shape.
"This is the fastest growing horse sport in Australia. A recent member, Bevan Roberts from Victor Harbor had his last run at the Fleurieu Draft and then hung up his spurs at 77.
""I see a big need for a multi-use horse venue within Lot 10."
