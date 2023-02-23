Road works detour to add time to travel

A long detour has been put in place as works by the Department of Infrastructure and Transport (DIT) is being completed on a culvert on Alexandrina Road, near Strathalbyn.
Drivers travelling along that road will be directed to detour through Milang to Strathalbyn using Nine Mile Road and Finniss Milang Road.
Works began on Monday, February 20, and will continue for about five weeks.
The detour will include extra travel time so drivers should plan their journey to account for the extra mileage.
Access for local residents will be maintained while the works continue.
The works is one of many DIT is conducting across regional South Australia to help improve road safety.
For more information visit dit.sa.gov.au.
