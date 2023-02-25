The Times

During March, the Victor Harbor Library will celebrate reading and literacy

February 26 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the Victor Harbor Library staff are checking the Writer's Week program. Picture supplied.

During March, the Victor Harbor Library will celebrate reading and literacy with a number of special events.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.