During March, the Victor Harbor Library will celebrate reading and literacy with a number of special events.
On Thursday, March 9, we will host two events to celebrate Australian Reading Hour, a national day dedicated to sharing the joys of books, reading and stories.
Australians across the nation are invited to spend an hour reading and sharing the stories they love with others. It's a whole day where the country talks about books together.
The Australian Reading Hour was launched in the 2012 'National Year of Reading' and is now a much-loved highlight on Australia's literary calendar.
This year's theme has a short and sweet message: read, share, and enjoy books!
The Library has Reading Hour events for both adults and children.
Firstly, join us at 10am for a fun and interactive reading of Michael Rosen's "Going On A Bear Hunt".
Children will put on their adventuring gear and follow the leader through the swishy swashy grass, the deep cold river, and the thick oozy mud as we try to find a bear hidden somewhere in the Library.
We're not scared! Are you?
In the afternoon, we invite all ages to celebrate Reading Hour 2023.
Visit the library at 2pm for an hour of downtime with a favourite book. Relax and read with complimentary afternoon tea.
Let an hour go by and get immersed in your imagination.
On Monday, March 6, through to Thursday, March 9, we are bringing the best bits of the Adelaide Festival to you!
We have four full days of live streaming from the East Stage of Adelaide Writers' Week free for you to view in the library.
You will hear from Australian and international writers, including Louise Kennedy, Geoff Dyer, John Boyne, Alex Miller, Grace Tame, Peter FitzSimons, Jane Harper, Alexander McCall Smith and more.
Stay for the day, or just a speaker or two, and enjoy the events live on our big screen.
Food and drinks are welcome so bring a snack from home or grab a coffee from Chat & Cino before the session starts.
To see the section of the program that we will have live in the library or to check out the full program visit www.adelaidefestival.com.au/writers-week or pop into the library for a printed program.
After all this literary inspiration, you might be interested in writing something yourself.
You can learn how to write your life story, as Graeme Gibson runs a writing workshop on Friday, March 17, at 10am.
The workshop is generously sponsored by the Friends of the Victor Harbor Library.
Bookings are essential for the workshop along with Graeme's Meet the Author event at 2pm, so give us a call on 8551 0730 or visit our website to book.
