Celebration as hooded plover chicks reach milestone

SH
By Sharon Hansen
February 24 2023 - 12:00pm
Hooded Plovers are gracing the Fleurieu beaches, with these two at Normanville Beach. Picture supplied.

There have been celebrations all round with the news several hooded plover chicks on the Fleurieu have fledged over the past couple of weeks, meaning they can now fly.

