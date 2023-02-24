Celebration as hooded plover chicks reach milestone

There have been celebrations all round with the news several hooded plover chicks on the Fleurieu have fledged over the past couple of weeks, meaning they can now fly.
Fencing off beach nesting sites, monitoring and making beachgoers aware of dangers for the endangered birds has given some chicks a better chance of making it to adulthood.
Landscapes Hills and Fleurieu, Green Adelaide, BirdLife Australia, councils and a team of volunteers have contributed hours of work to provide as much protection as was possible.
Landscapes Hills and Fleurieu's Coast and Marine Project Officer Caroline Taylor said the fledglings were mostly from nesting sites between Port Willunga and Lady Bay.
"The birds have had difficulty nesting and raising chicks to fledging age along this part of the coast for the past two seasons, so we're really happy to see they've succeeded this year," she said.
There are constant threats to the birds, especially their young, from dogs and foxes, rubbish, human disturbance, vehicles on beaches and high tides.
There was also a new discovery on Middleton Beach which has everyone excited.
"We also have a new nesting site on Middleton Beach, further east than normal, which is being occupied by two of last years fledglings," Ms Taylor said.
"It shows the importance of flagging and monitoring the chicks to see where they resettle in future breeding seasons."
There are only about 70 hooded plovers across the Fleurieu and Adelaide beaches so each new life is a welcome addition but they need to have everyone working towards raising their numbers.
"We'd like to thank and acknowledge local beach-goers who all contribute to helping these birds with sensible behaviour around nesting sites, and of course the volunteers who help to educate beach users and keep an eye on the nests," Ms Taylor said.
"This support has been pivotal, particularly as these birds have survived the busy Christmas school holiday period which is always a challenging balance.
Ms Taylor reminded beach-goers to follow signage around nesting sites - stay away from fenced nesting areas, walk past at the waterline, ensure dogs are on leads and have a chat to volunteers if they were around.
Learn more about hooded plovers in the region at https://www.greenadelaide.sa.gov.au/discover/native-animals/hooded-plover.
