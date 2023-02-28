The Times

New project to facilitate connected outdoor play in Alexandrina Council area

By Matt Welch
February 28 2023 - 5:30pm
Nigel Morris, CEO of Alexandrina Council.

A new project called Play Australia is being implemented in the Fleurieu through a partnership with Alexandrina Council, which aims to create more active, connected and stronger South Australian communities that play outside every day.

