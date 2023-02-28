A new project called Play Australia is being implemented in the Fleurieu through a partnership with Alexandrina Council, which aims to create more active, connected and stronger South Australian communities that play outside every day.
The neighbourhood play system, a partnership with Local Government, Community Partners and Communities is a result of Alexandrina Council's successful grant application to the Office of Recreation, Sport and Racing's Active State Collaboration Program to fund the Let's Play Today SA program.
Alexandrina Council CEO, Nigel Morris said the project will utilise a combination of streams to achieve its aims.
"The Play Streets initiative opens up community streets for play for a set period of time so children, families and other residents can meet, be active and connect," Mr Morris said.
"Play Australia are in communication with the Office of Recreation, Sport and Racing about the funds awarded and delivery period as the amount stated is only a portion of what was applied for and appears to be only for one year.
"Play Australia will then work with the partner Councils how the proposed project can be modified and delivered."
According to new research released by state government, only 26 per cent of South Australian children and 14 per cent of youth are meeting recommended physical activity requirements of 60 minutes per day.
Across South Australia, Play Australia will be rolled out at a cost of $2.6 million, which aims to build inclusive projects to improve these statistics and will provide communities with an opportunity to participate in sport and recreation.
State member for the electorate of Reynell, Katrine Hildyard said these projects will have a profound impact on communities.
"Sport is powerful; in communities across South Australia, clubs and other organisations include and support people, and particularly young people, through encouraging them to actively participate," Ms Hildyard said.
"These projects can help bring people together, create a strong sense of belonging and improve participants' physical, mental and emotional health and wellbeing."
"By facilitating partnerships, [state government are] bringing together a wide range of experiences, skillsets and innovative ideas to help us progress toward our state being an 'active state' and one in which diverse groups of people, and particularly children and young people, experience the many benefits that being active and engaged in sport brings."
Through the Active State Collaboration Program (ASCP), funding has been allocated to 25 projects which will see organisations partner to deliver unique initiatives which support active lives in South Australia.
The funded projects include carrying out the 'Active Women' and 'Active Communities' programs across the Murraylands region, establishing a midnight basketball competition targeting First Nations youth and increasing participation in the SA aquatic industry through education and employment pathways.
The ASCP supports the Office for Recreation, Sport and Racing's 2021-2025 Strategic Plan where projects funded were required to support one or more of the following priorities:
The ASCP aims to address this issue by creating a more active and healthier South Australian community in which people are included through sport and recreation.
