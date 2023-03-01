The Times

What's on around Victor, Fleurieu

March 1 2023 - 4:30pm
Image - Shutterstock

MAKE AND MINGLE

Make and Mingle - Adult Maker Space

Thursday March 2, 2pm-3pm, Victor Harbor Public Library, 1 Bay Road. Join us for Make and Mingle - the new maker space group. Make and Mingle is for like minded people who enjoy craft and chat!

Local News

