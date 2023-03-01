What's on around Victor, Fleurieu

Thursday March 2, 2pm-3pm, Victor Harbor Public Library, 1 Bay Road. Join us for Make and Mingle - the new maker space group. Make and Mingle is for like minded people who enjoy craft and chat!
Friday, March 3, Adare Uniting Church, 6 The Drive, McCracken, 2pm. This year's service was written by the women of Taiwan. An open invitation is extended to anyone wishing to attend and join in prayer, praise and fellowship. The World Day of Prayer is a global ecumenical movement coming together to understand the culture and needs of different countries each year.
Saturday, March 4, 9.30am at Fleurieu Environment Centre, Normanville. A great social event where people come together and swap their surplus produce in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere while catching up with old friends and making new ones.
Saturday, March 4, from 8.30am,, behind Normanville Mitre 10. The Friends of the Banksia Park group is organising some weeding in the park. If you are interested in helping for an hour or so, please just turn up on one of these dates with your favourite weeding implement.
Saturday, March 4, Grosvenor Gardens, 8am-12.30pm., fresh regional produce, sweet treats and many more stalls, food and drink available, live music, for details visit https://victorharborfarmersmarket.com.au
Sunday, March 5, Victor Anchorage, from 2pm. Hear vocalist Peter Miller perfomrf some country/blues crossover material and original tunes on acoustic slide guitar.
Sunday, March 5, 9am-3pm, at the Goolwa Wharf. Numbering around 80 stalls, the market includes bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, woodwork, produce, cakes and pastries, and so much more. Plenty of food and drink options are available. For more information visit https://www.rotaryencounterbay.org.au/markets/goolwa-market
Thursday, March 9, Victor Harbor Public Library, 1 Bay Road Victor Harbor, 10am-11am. Join in the free celebration of Australian Reading Hour with an interactive reading of a classic book where kids can get to go for an adventure to find a bear hidden somewhere in the library. Reserve your spot at www.eventbrite.com.au
Thursday, March 9, Victor Harbor Public Library, 1 Bay Road Victor Harbor, 2pm-3pm. Celebrate 2023 Reading Hour by relaxing while reading while enjoying a complimentary afternoon tea. Reserve your spot at www.eventbrite.com.au
Friday, March 10, 9.45-10.15am, Victor Harbor Public Library 1 Bay Road Victor Harbor. Free sensory fun for newborns and toddlers, ages 0-30 months.
Saturday, March 11, Kent Reserve, Victor Harbor. Enjoy a phenomenal line-up, bringing together some of the most iconic names in Australian music. The tour features Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika and Linda and Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley. Bus seats with LinkSA must be booked in advance. For ticket information visit ticketmaster.
Saturday, February 25, 8am-12noon at Willunga High School. Taste the region with fresh fruit & vegetables; dairy, meat, seafood & poultry; bakery, condiments & small goods; wine & cider; plants; coffee & breakfast. More information https://willungafarmersmarket.com.au
Sunday, March 12, 7.30am-10.30am at McDonalds Victor Harbor. Bring your classic car, or just come take a look and have a chat with fellow car enthusiasts. Public is welcome to attend.
Sunday, March 12, The Esplanade, 9am-3pm. There are around 60 market stalls where you can find bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, produce and more. Enjoy a day out with family and friends. There are food and drink options available. For more details or to book a stall visit https://www.facebook.com/victorharborbeachsidemarket
Sunday 12th March. Myponga Reservoir Long Course 19km, Short Course 7km, Kids Dash 600 metres. Long Course Fee Standard $70 payment by 9th March Long Course Late fee $80 payment up to 9- 11th March Standard Short Course $35 payment by 9th March Short course late fee $45 payment up to 9- 11th March Kids dash is open to all ages and is free but you do need to register. Sorry no dogs. Register at https://mypongaloop.com.au
Do you have an event coming up you want our readers to know about? Email the details to editor@victorharbortimes.com.au before 5pm Wednesday week before publication. Events listed at the discretion of The Times.
