The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Rebekha Sharkie has visited the Encounter Centre

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated February 24 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Member for Mayo Rebekha Sharkie has walked the halls of a Fleurieu Peninsula charity that she holds close to her heart and will look to continue helping the centre into its bright future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.