Member for Mayo Rebekha Sharkie has walked the halls of a Fleurieu Peninsula charity that she holds close to her heart and will look to continue helping the centre into its bright future.
The Encounter Centre is a community based charity that is reliant on volunteers to help run a variety of activities, in particular programs to provide activities for those living with disability.
The centre provides a wide range of programs for the community including community garden, nursery, meals, literacy, pottery, arts programs, as well as NDIS services and the Wooden Toy Factory.
Member for Mayo, and also a patron of the Encounter Centre, Rebekha Sharkie visited on Friday, February 24, 2023 and said that the Encounter Centre has been helping the community for more than a generation now.
"It's a safe space for a lot of people and a hub for people who are in need of a helping hand," Ms Sharkie said.
"I think every household in the community has something made from here. The disability space has really changed over my time as a member of parliament. It's gone from being largely group funded by the state to individualise care under the NDIS and that's presented a lot of challenges for a lot of organisations that provide support to people with disabilities.
"The Encounter Centre has really come through and is doing some wonderful activities and programs and I want to continue working with the centre to see if we can get other support and take it to the next level."
Acting manager of Encounter Centre, Kelly Watson said the Encounter Centre has long ties to the community and is always open for new volunteers willing to share their time.
"The Woodshed where toys and other items are made for the community has been here since 1974," Kelly said
"Monday we make toys and on Thursday along with Friday we make projects for the participants to take home and sell.
"We also have the community garden where I'm as much a gardener as I am an astronaut, all I know is we plant and sell.
"There are also plots available for the community to rent and all of this helps the centre.
"We're also very grateful to our volunteers and we're always open for new volunteers, young, old and freshly retired. If anyone has any special skills that would benefit the centre we would love to nurture them here while helping."
You can volunteer by emailing: admin@encountercentre.com.au or giving them a quick call on 08 8552 2995.
The Encounter Centre is open 9:00 am to 4:00 pm Monday to Friday.
The Ocean Street shop where you can buy the works made is located at 8-16 Ocean Street Shop and is open from 10 am to 4 pm, seven days a week.
