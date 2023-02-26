Strathalbyn child centre forced to close doors

In a shock announcement, the Strathalbyn Community Children's Centre closed its doors on Friday, informing parents of the decision through a short message.
For nearly 30 years the centre has provided childcare for parents and caregivers of children aged from six weeks to six years old.
Now, with almost no warning, people are having to try and make other arrangements as childcare services across the region have little or no spaces available.
The message said the committee had closed the centre's doors because it was not financially viable to continue.
"It is with much sadness that the Strathalbyn Children's Centre Management Committee inform you that the Centre will cease trading effective from 6pm on Friday, February 24," a spokesperson said.
"The Management Committee has not come to this decision lightly.
"We have sought help and advice on the matter through numerous avenues; unfortunately the Centre is now at a point in which staying open is no longer a financially viable option.
"We understand and acknowledge the impact this will have on our children and families and the inconvenience in sourcing alternative care arrangements at such short notice."
The Alexandrina Council was made aware of the situation by a community member on the morning of February 24.
Council chief executive officer Nigel Morris said the council was aware of the effects the closure would have on the community.
"The council understands the challenges that this closure will have on our community, and we are committed to working with the Strathalbyn Children's Centre Management Committee and the Department of Education to explore all avenues to enable the Centre to reopen as soon as possible," he said.
"Discussions are already underway between the council and the Department of Education.
"We will share further information with the community as it comes to hand."
