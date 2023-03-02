The Times

OUR HISTORY: Where are they now?

By Deb Bridge
March 3 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As I watched the demolition of the Apollon Motel, I started to reflect on the times my family and I had spent there over the years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.