As I watched the demolition of the Apollon Motel, I started to reflect on the times my family and I had spent there over the years.
As a getaway for a weekend, we would use the accommodation as a base for our stay or spend time in the heated pool and meet up with family and friends for special events in their restaurant.
I am sure I am not alone when I reflect on the memories provided by the motel.
I know it was not heritage-listed, but it was still a familiar building on the landscape of the town.
There have been many other special venues in Victor Harbor that have also provided people with fond memories over the years, and they too are no longer standing.
I can't reflect on them all, but I will mention some that I have come across in the museum and wish that they were still standing for us to enjoy.
The Austral Hotel is one. It used to stand on the corner of Coral Street and Flinders Parade and was very popular as a hotel.
After it was sold by the Warlands it continued its popularity as Pipiriki Guest House.
Now it has been replaced by Holiday Apartments.
Halfway down the southern end of Ocean Street stood the Central Guest House, a beautifully designed building that catered for many families during the busy summer season.
It was also from the balcony of the Central that the mayor would give his annual New Year address.
Now it is the site of the Westpac Bank.
Clifton Corner as it was fondly known, was found at the intersection of Torrens Street and Crozier Road. It was the site of the once lovely red brick building the Clifton - alas, no more.
Clifton had been a notable landmark in Victor Harbor since the early 1900s.
Ephraim Weymouth Junior built Clifton Cottage, a single storey villa in 1895. He ran it as a boarding house, and in 1908 he leased the property to Mrs Lemon of Nuriootpa.
Then in 1916 she purchased the property and established The Clifton as one of Victor Harbor's most popular guest homes.
Maybe a bit of a summer romance saw Mr A Prince come to Victor Harbor and board at the Clifton, and then later marry Mrs Lemon.
They added the two-storey section in 1927.
Over 105 years since Clifton Cottage was built and many letters in The Times prior protesting its demolition, the Clifton was in 2015, demolished and became a car park for the Central shopping centre.
On Bridge Terrace there was a two-storey guest house called Aurora which was originally built by Mr Fred Hodgeman in 1910-1912.
His son was with Sir Douglas Mawson on his expedition to the South Pole in 1911 and Aurora was the name of the ice-breaking vessel used in the expedition.
Apparently, a feature of the guest house was the polar bear in a glass case in the hallway.
It had subsequent owners until many years later Mr Frank Holden re-named it The Oceanic.
In 1970 it was damaged by fire and was demolished. A group of units are now on the site.
On the corner of Hindmarsh Road and Seaview Road was a two-storey building with a return verandah of masonry columns.
The Ryan family re-built the building in 1911, adding the second storey, turning it into a guest home and naming it Seymour.
It was sold in 1956 and later was converted and used for residential care.
In 1997 it was acquired by McDonalds, and demolished. The large M now stands out over the old Seymour site.
****
During off-peak winter months several of the guest homes became popular fund-raising venues for cultural and sporting bodies of the town.
So, you can see how these, and many other places would have provided many great memories for locals and visitors over the years.
It is a shame they are no longer standing, but if you would like to see more and take a trip back in time to the guest house boom years, you can visit the Victor Harbor National Trust Museum.
