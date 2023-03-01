Fleurieu mayors reflect on first 100 days in office

It has been a little over 100 days since the mayors of Victor Harbor, Alexandrina and Yankalilla councils took office after the local government elections in November.
The Times has asked them to share their thoughts on what has transpired so far and their plans and dreams for the future.
Q: How do you feel after the first 100 days of your mayorship?
A: I was first elected as Mayor in 2018, which means it's been nearly 1,600 days in the role. That seems like a long time, but I've enjoyed every minute getting to know our community and their needs better, and assisting them where I can.
Q: In your duties since the election what has surprised you the most so far, and what has been your biggest challenge?
A: I'm really glad to be working with such a diverse group of councillors who are incredibly passionate about Victor Harbor's future. Following an election, it can be challenging to quickly bring new Council Members up to speed with all the projects underway, but our councillors have dived in headfirst and are already making a fantastic positive impact to Victor Harbor.
I am enjoying working more closely with Business Victor Harbor to support our business community. I also enjoy being out and about in the community visiting residents, community groups and service organisations, finding out about broader community needs and the needs of our volunteers, community groups and residents young and old.
Q: In an interview after your mayorship was announced, among your focal points were three major projects - the study hub, sports and rec facility and arts and culture centre - how are they proceeding and what can you do to help with the next step?
A: As Victor Harbor continues to grow, these key facilities will become increasingly necessary. For me, the Regional Community, Sport and Recreation Precinct is really important for our growing community to meet the needs of indoor sports. As a Council, we need to undertake projects in a sustainable manner, which means balancing different priorities. This is not only a really important project for Victor Harbor, but also our entire region.
We recently completed the consultation on concept designs for this Precinct, and we are now collating the feedback received. We will analyse the consultation feedback in depth.
An Arts and Culture Centre is still really important to our community but unfortunately, because of budget constraints, the timeline for this project has had to be pushed out. However, I am still keen for that to be developed when we can afford to do so, and again, it will need to be undertaken in stages.
On another note, I am disappointed that the Federal Government pulled the funding on the Victor Harbor Regional Study/ University Hub. This is an important centre for our young people, for those studying and wanting to stay in Victor Harbor. We continue to work hard lobbying to the Government and Regional Development Australia about the need for a study hub in Victor Harbor. I remain optimistic.
Q: What are you looking forward to initiating/planning/dealing with during the rest of 2023?
A: The Council is currently in the process of budget planning, which means we are looking at what projects, services and initiatives will be prioritised in the coming financial year. This process will be extremely challenging in 2023 given the economic uncertainty that Australia (and much of the world!) is facing. It's been really clear in our discussions so far that Council Members want to make informed decisions that will benefit our community now and into the future, and while we need to build infrastructure for our future, we need to so this in a staged and financially viable manner. I look forward to sharing a draft Annual Business Plan with our community in a few months' time, so we can receive their input and feedback.
Other things I'm looking forward to in the coming months include the Red Hot Summer Tour in March and Whale Festival in June.
I look forward to meeting more residents and talking with them. If any residents or community groups would like to talk with me about their ideas to better Victor Harbor, one of the council members or myself are always up for a coffee or chat. Just give me a ring.
Q: How do you feel after the first 100 days of your mayorship?
A: The first 100 days of this term has been extremely positive, we have a great Council and I am confident in it being a successful four year term ahead. We are entering 2023 with a focus on delivering on planned projects across the region and developing options for consolidating Council finances for the 2023-24 budget to lessen the impact on ratepayers.
Q: In your duties since the election what has surprised you the most so far, and what has been your biggest challenge?
A: I would say the biggest surprise since the election was when the positions of two of our Council Members was made vacant, this was due to the late submission of donation disclosures forms to the Electoral Commission. This was such a surprise given that both Members had difficulties submitting their forms and after working with the Electoral Commission had finally been able to submit their forms (both with no donations to declare) prior to the announcements being made. Council now awaits the outcome of their applications to the tribunal to seek reinstalment.
The region also experienced widespread storm damage as a result of the unprecedented weather event on November 12 last year. The damage was evident through many townships, including Ashbourne and Currency Creek and across farming communities. Middleton was heavily impacted with damage to homes and businesses, many of whom are still recovering as we heard during the Middleton Storm Event/Community meeting held on the evening of Tuesday 21 February.
As the Murray River flood levels continue to recede in the region's river networks and Lake Alexandrina, Council staff have undertaken any necessary repairs to Council Infrastructure and announced the reopening of Milang jetties and ramps for public use last week.
But I would say, one of the biggest challenges in the last 100 days is getting all the decisions on Goolwa Wharf Precinct project finalised, this included allocating of the tenancies spaces and dealing with the major increases in expenditure requirements and keeping on track to meet the tight completion timeframes required by the grant funding.
Q: In your interview after your mayorship was announced you said items you needed to look at included council structure and funded projects which needed to be finished, how are you tracking with those items?
A: Many of the funded projects have commenced moving forward, including the Goolwa Wharf Precinct project and plans for Signal Point, works have recommenced on the Strathalbyn Streetscape project, we are about to start work on Goolwa Beach Carpark project and many other infrastructure projects, including stormwater works.
CEO, Nigel Morris is undertaking a review of the Council structure to improve efficiencies at the end of the day this is a reflection on Council and our Members are confident in Nigel's leadership.
Q: What are you looking forward to initiating/planning/dealing with during the rest of 2023?
A: I am looking forward to seeing progress on the Sugars Beach toilet facilities resulting in improved amenities for our visitors and local community as well as the initiation and completion of the Goolwa Wharf Precinct Project. Council will continue to focus on projects, initiatives and service delivery across all townships.
Lastly, April 2023 will see the return of the Wooden Boat Festival. I am hoping in the upcoming budget considerations for 2023/24 that funding will be allocated to event again in 2024 to return to Goolwa and coincide this event with the opening of the new Goolwa Wharf Precinct.
Q: How do you feel after the first 100 days of your mayorship?
A: I am absolutely loving the role. It's got a huge number of challenges, but also a huge number of opportunities and I would like to thank the community for all the positive and supportive feedback I have received since being appointed Mayor.
Q: In your duties since the election what has surprised you the most so far?
A: The range of services council provide and are responsible for such as our community transport service which is administered and coordinated by the District Council of Yankalilla with driving offered by a dedicated team of volunteers.
Q: What has been your biggest challenge?
A: As a new mayor and not having been in council before the challenge of getting up to speed with all the compliance and procedures particularly unique to this role.
Q: What are you looking forward to initiating, planning or dealing with during the rest of 2023?
A: Commencing the community consultation in Cape Jervis and Myponga for developing township plans to be rolled out over the entire district in line with our overall strategic plan. Completing the delivery of all elements of the Normanville Foreshore redevelopment and Jetty Caravan Park Masterplan.
