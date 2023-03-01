The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Fleurieu mayors reflect on first 100 days in office

SH
By Sharon Hansen
March 2 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It has been a little over 100 days since the mayors of Victor Harbor, Alexandrina and Yankalilla councils took office after the local government elections in November.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SH

Sharon Hansen

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.