Fleurieu mayors reflect on first 100 days in office

A: The Council is currently in the process of budget planning, which means we are looking at what projects, services and initiatives will be prioritised in the coming financial year. This process will be extremely challenging in 2023 given the economic uncertainty that Australia (and much of the world!) is facing. It's been really clear in our discussions so far that Council Members want to make informed decisions that will benefit our community now and into the future, and while we need to build infrastructure for our future, we need to so this in a staged and financially viable manner. I look forward to sharing a draft Annual Business Plan with our community in a few months' time, so we can receive their input and feedback.