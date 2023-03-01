Recreational fishers provides millions of dollars to Fleurieu economy

About one in four South Australians threw in a fishing line or pot during a Recreational Fishing Survey over a 12-month period, which equates to about 337,000 people.
The tally is staggering, especially as the survey was undertaken during the COVID-19 pandemic, March 2021 to February 2022, when there were periods of time when travel and activities were often limited.
The number of fishers is up by 60,000 from the 2013/14 survey, with saltwater fishing accruing about 1.1 million days of angling and 220,000 days of freshwater fishing over latest 12-month period.
King George whiting, blue crabs, pipis, tommy ruff, and calamari were the most popular fish, which are considered sustainable species by South Australian Research and Development Institute.
The survey showed participation rates were fishers living in regional areas who were males aged 30 to 59 years old.
Numbers show there has been a highlighted increase in the number of females who were taking part in the recreational pastime as well.
The State Government has, among other commitments on recreational fishing, reinstated RecFish SA as the independent peak body in South Australia.
Minister for Recreation, Sport and Racing, Katrine Hildyard, said the government created policies which were designed to make fishing a more accessible and community-oriented recreational activity.
"For many, recreational fishing improves physical and mental health and wellbeing, and encourages enjoyment of our natural environment," she said.
"Our work with recreational fishers focuses on enabling people to experience the many benefits that recreational fishing brings."
RecFish SA attended the 10th World Recreational Fishing Conference in Melbourne last week and reported that there were significant benefits for people, towns and regions as more people took up the popular pastime.
On social media, RecFish SA reported the Federal Social Economic Survey showed the economic value of more than 360,000 people fishing around South Australia equated to a value of more than $1 billion to the economy.
- Details: The full report can be found at pir.sa.gov.au/fishing-survey
