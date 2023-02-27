The 2022/23 Great Southern bowls open pennant regular season has run its course and this week bowls are being polished and nerves are coming to the fore as the finals begin.
In the last minor round, Goolwa Black helped cement its place on top of the ladder with a good win over McLaren Vale 72-48. Black was able to get wins on all three rinks, with the team of Victor Butvila, Kym Richardson, John Doyle and L John Lynch grabbing the biggest margin on their rink, 25-14.
Encounter Bay snuck in against visitors, Port Elliot, in their match 60-56, with wins on two rinks. Skipper Wally Humphrys got his team over the line by one shot while Doug Pudney secure a five-shot win.
Victor Harbor went down at home to Strathalbyn, 52-62. It was the rink win of Strathalbyn's Chris Bourne, Barry Martin, Barry Blucher and David Machin which made the difference as they score 23-12.
In other matches Willunga held off a tight Goolwa White outfit by one shot, 59-58 and Yankalilla took care of Clarendon, 72-50, but it wasn't enough to take fourth spot on the ladder.
Ladder: Goolwa Black finished on top with 13 wins and 146 points, with McLaren Vale next on 12 wins, 137pts and Port Elliot in third with nine wins, 106pts. It was tight in the middle with Clarendon in fourth place with eight wins 101pts, Yankalilla on eight wins, 95pts and Strathalbyn on eight wins, 88 pts.
Victor Harbor Blue has topped the table at the end of the minor round, finishing with a win over third-placed Encounter Bay Blue 57-55.
Despite losing on two rinks, Victor Blue snuck over the line by two shots as the team of Dale Speck, Perry Phillips, Dennis Williams and Tony Forshaw had a 14-shot win on their rink.
Encounter Bay Gold finished the season with a 26-shot win over McLaren Vale, 65-39. It was a three rink win, but they team of Mike Kelly, Lyn Todd, Mary Jarvis and Heather Cochrane did the most damage, winning 23-8.
In other games second-placed Langhorne Creek scored a big win over Port Elliot 82-34, Goolwa defeated Victor Harbor White 60-53 and Willunga was successful at home against Myponga 69-60.
The top-placed Goolwa side was able to sneak with a win over Victor Harbor 66-64. Each side was able to grab a rink win, with a draw thrown in as well.
Yankalilla finished second on the table and completed a good year with a win over Milang, 64-42 on Saturday. Skippers Park Fogarty and Colin Elsworthy were able to lead their sides to rink wins.
Strathalbyn scored a good win over Port Elliot, 71-57, McLaren Vale Blue went down to Aldinga Bay 47-72 and Clarendon was defeated by visitors McLaren Vale Gold, 49-70.
In one of the tightest races for a finals berth, there was only one point which separated the top two sides on the ladder. Goolwa finished on top with a 12 wins and 140 points, followed by Victor Harbor on 12/139 and Encounter Bay Blue has 12/128, with Yankalilla rounding out the top four 9/105.
On Saturday Goolwa defeated McLaren Vale 65-36, with two rink on point, led by a 33-7 win by the team of David Ogilvy, Bill Hards, Stephen Dick and Alan Detrey.
Victor Harbor took care of visitors Strathalbyn, 67-55, with a win, draw and loss. Victor's Bronwen Mullen skippered her team of Peter Faull, Bob Vowles and Joan Hammat to a 30-14 win.
In other matches Willunga defeated Yankalilla 65-43, Port Elliot went down to Encounter Bay Gold 57-71 and hosts Langhorne Creek could not hold off Encounter Bay Blue 49-53.
Victor Harbor snuck in a win over Willunga 62-56, in their match on the weekend. Victor gained two rink wins led by skippers Bill Wyhoon and Dion Nethercott.
The two top Goolwa teams went down in their games, with Clarendon defeating Goolwa White 67-56, and Strathalbyn grabbing a 40-shot three-rink win, 77-37, over Goolwa Black.
Myponga defeated visitors Yankalilla 62-40 and in the other match McLaren Vale went down to visitors Aldinga Bay 60-67.
Encounter Bay finished top of the ladder and had a good win over Port Elliot Black 59-23. Skippers Dennis Osborne and Raymond Green led their teams well to take the points.
Milang White was able to hold off the visiting Victor Harbor club, 46-38 with each side winning one rink. It was the team of Doris Ann Lambert, Peter Miller, Geoffrey Saunderson and Beverly Spicer who had a score of 30-14 which led the host side to victory.
Aldinga Bay Blue defeated visitors Strathalbyn 52-28, while team-mates Aldinga Bay White went down to Port Elliot Red 33-55.
Goolwa could not account for Langhorne Creek, losing 33-46 and Milang Blue was able to defeat Yankalilla 47-28. McLaren Vale forfeited to Myponga.
Elimination and qualifying finals for the Great Southern bowls open pennants competition starts this Saturday, March 4, with teams vying to make it to the grand final in just over two weeks time.
Division 1 - Playing at Goolwa will be Goolwa Black v McLaren Vale and at Port Elliot will be Port Elliot v Clarendon.
Division 2 - It will be Victor Harbor Blue v Langhorne Creek and Encounter Bay Blue v McLaren Vale, with both games at Victor Harbor.
Division 3 - Goolwa v Yankalilla at Goolwa and at Strathalbyn it will be Strathalbyn v Aldinga Bay.
Division 4 - It will be Goolwa v Victor Harbor at home and Encounter Bay Blue v Yankalilla at Encounter Bay.
Division 5 - Both Goolwa Black and Goolwa White play one another at Goolwa with Aldinga Bay and Victor Harbor playing at Aldinga Bay.
Division 6 - both matches will be at Encounter Bay with Encounter Bay playing Milang Blue and Victor Harbor playing Aldinga Bay Blue.
Thursday Pennants is not fully finalised as yet but the division one and two final will be played at Victor Harbor.
In division 1 Victor Harbor will play Port Elliot and Goolwa will play Encounter Bay Blue.
In division 2 Victor Harbor will take on Milang and Port Elliot will play Goolwa.
Division 3 still has one game to play and at this stage the top four could easily swap positions.
