Teams prepare for finals as regular season ends

By Sharon Hansen
February 28 2023 - 9:30am
The 2022/23 Great Southern bowls open pennant regular season has run its course and this week bowls are being polished and nerves are coming to the fore as the finals begin.

Local News

