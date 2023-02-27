It's time to grab a hat and a bottle of water and become one of thousands of people who will be involved in Clean Up Australia Day this Sunday.
There are three sites registered on the Southern Fleurieu on March 5, giving locals and visitors a chance to make an impact on the environment.
One of the sites, Inman to Hindmarsh, is being coordinated by Victor Harbor Coastcare with site supervisor Loreto Cameron at the helm.
With the starting point at the Causeway Cafe, Loreto said the session will start at 9am and finish at 11am.
"Bring a hat and a drink of water, the rest gets supplied," she said.
"We supply gloves and bags and that's all you need. Some people come along with long tongs as well, but they are optional.
"Basically we cover the area between the rivers, along the foreshore, starting from the cafe and from there we spread out.
"I try and allocate people to areas, and I will base myself, at the cafe for the day."
Loreto said in previous years locals attended as well as some holidaymakers and visitors who were keen to lend a hand.
"A couple of years running we have had families come and help, and quite a few different visitors join in," she said.
"Everyone's welcome, it is only for two hours or we are happy to take whatever time people are prepared to give, they'll be welcome.
Group member Anita Leak said people of any age could join in.
"Children get a certificate at the end of the session as well," Anita said.
"One of the things that surprised me one year, and I had two children with me, was the number of cigarette butts we picked up, it was a huge number."
Some of the more unusual items which have been discovered during past Clean Up Australia Days include a $50 note, camping stoves, pallets, tyres as well as empty food cans and wrappers.
The rubbish collected will be separated, with the City of Victor Harbor allowing the group to make a drop-off to the waste depot for free and the recyclables are cashed in with the money going to the organisation.
To attend Clean Up Australia Day events register at www.cleanupaustraliaday.org.au or turn up at one of the local sessions.
Loreto and Anita are two of more than 40 passionate members of the group, who are dedicated to promoting, protecting and restoring the coastal environment around Victor Harbor.
Loreto said the group would be happy to welcome some new faces this year.
"We are recruiting for volunteers and membership is free for 2023 for anyone who wants to join Victor Harbor CoastCare," she said.
"We are a dedicated group of volunteers who work in the dune system between the Bluff and Hayborough.
"We get to work in the most magnificent scenery, some days we stand up and say 'Geez we're lucky!'."
The group does work on coastal necessities such as revegetation, weeding, sand monitoring, erosion of dunes as well as the affects on wildlife to name a few.
"It is a lovely group of people, and we have a fortnightly two-hour busy bee, one is on Wednesdays (with morning tea supplied) and one is on Sundays," Loreto said.
"It is not a big impact on anyone's life, but when you get a whole group together we can make a big difference.
Loreto said the group would love to have new members with people not being obliged to attend every meeting or session as there was flexibility.
- Details: For more information about Victor Harbor Coastcare contact Loreto on 0408 828 277, or visit https://vhcoastcare.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.