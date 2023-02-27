The Times

GOLF: Lizzie Graham holds off competitors for win

SH
By Sharon Hansen
Updated February 27 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 2:00pm
Picture - Shutterstock

With a score of 37, Lizzie Graham finished on top in The Links Lady Bay women's stableford competition on Saturday.

SH

Sharon Hansen

