GOLF: Lizzie Graham holds off competitors for win

With a score of 37, Lizzie Graham finished on top in The Links Lady Bay women's stableford competition on Saturday.
She finished in front of Gail Stringer, 36 and CJ Stobo-Wilson in third place on 35.
In the A grade men's stableford competition Matt Tabe grabbed first place with a score of 42 points, ahead of Ali Saliu on 40 and Sunny Kookana on 39.
Clinton Dodd took out the B grade competition with a score of 38, which was one point ahead of Gary Leverington and Michael Adair, both on 37.
The C grade winner was visitor Danijel Herbut, who finished on 43, ahead of Paul Feeney on 40 and another visitor, Cory Sawyer on 35.
Nearest the pins went to CJ Stobo-Wilson on the sixth, Kenton Day on the 15th and Matt Tabe on the 17th.
Longest putt went to Ralph Stobo-Wilson.
Carol Cotton was the winner of the stableford played on Tuesday, February 21, finishing with a score of 28.
Next in line was Ros Hoffman with 26, then it was Chris White on 24 and Gayle Parsons on 17.
Paul Grove was able to hold off to top the group in the February 22 stableford competition, with a score of 45.
Visitor Edward Hughes was next on 42 points, followed by Simon Connelly on 41 and Phil Ashby and Brian Coure on 39 and Pete Marks with 38.
Nick Wiese finished with a score of 40 in the competition, with other visitors also topping the list with Christopher Clinch o 39 and Ashley Littler and Benjamin Caruso on 37.
