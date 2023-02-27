The ban on cockle-gathering from Middleton Point across and down to the 28 Mile Crossing still remains in force, due to detections of e-coli at considered unsafe levels.
Shore-based anglers fished the surf gutters during last week's heatwave at Goolwa and the river mouth for salmon trout, mullet and overnight mulloway.
The 42 Mile Crossing is worth a try for salmon to 1 kilo, while inside the lakes system there is a slight resurgence in mullet from Meningie and Tauwitchere Point.
Upstream tinnies are fishing for callop, redfin perch and Murray Cod (catch and release) from Berri, Walker Flat and Swan Reach.
The Myponga reservoir has a few redfin and callop for kayaks and shore-based casters alike.
More warm weather from late in the week saw an increase in big boat crews launching off Victor Harbor for rock lobster (a PIRSA licence applies), tuna along the cliffs on the way west to Tunk Head, snapper (PIRSA rules apply), snook and even a couple of big KG whiting.
Local surf fishing has salmon to 1 kilo from Newland Head, Waitpinga and Parson's beaches.
Mullet are also starting to run and school around Port Elliott and Chiton Rocks in the early mornings. Bream are being targeted in the local creeks as well.
A couple of mates of mine fished out from Wirrina over the weekend and caught big snook, squid and garfish from Rapid Bay in about 5 metres of water and near a couple of submerged reefs.
Lady Bay and Myponga to Second Valley have garfish, squid, snook and tommy ruffs, but it can be a task to locate the fish and patience is needed!
Tuna are about, although not as in as many numbers as a week or two ago, with crews heading well south into Backstairs Passage and on to The Pages.
Big KG whiting and rat kingfish have been smashing baits along the northern coast of Kangaroo Island recently, so these species should be off Cape Jervis soon.
Jetty-based fishing has a mix of tommies, squid and small gar.
