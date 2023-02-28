CRICKET: Kestrels, Peregrines have a good hit out

In round 17 of the Easter Falcons competition, there was some good competition in the lead up to the finals.
The Peregrines were on the road again this week, heading to Charles Cane Reserve in Prospect, to go up against Adelaide Uni.
Uni won the toss and elected to bat, getting off to a quick start with some big hitters putting on some quick runs.
The Peregrines shared the bowling around with six contributors, the stand outs were Minka Macauley and youngster Sara Rajjguru with two wickets apiece.
The Peregrines showed persistence and at the end of Uni's innings, they had a total of 112 to chase.
The Peregrines headed out to bat, after losing two quick wickets, Lisa Mackenzie steadied, finishing not out for 35 from 45 balls.
It was not the Peregrines' day, who were all out for 77 runs, but that is cricket, and next week is another week.
The loss puts Peregrines second on the ladder to end the minor rounds, with the first round of finals starting next week, facing Adelaide Uni again at Payneham.
The Kestrels played a home game at Strathalbyn on Sunday against Gepps Cross.
It was a must win game for the Kestrels to secure a spot in finals, and the positive attitude was reflected in the field.
Karlia Hera-Singh opened the bowling, getting figures of 2/7 off of four overs and Chloe Monteleone followed in her lead, bowling 2/3 from only two overs.
Fielding was on point with Natalie Frahn getting a caught and bowled, Mikayla Carruthers taking the catch of the season, Holly Paech also snatching a catch and Shelley Coulter getting her first ever run out with a direct hit, leaving Gepps Cross 7-56 after 20 overs.
Paech and Hera-Singh opened the batting, making a partnership of 37 runs before Paech got caught, making 10.
Hera-Singh made a total of 31 not out while Carruthers helped her make the winning runs, scoring seven not out.
The Kestrels won by eight wickets with eight overs to go.
