The Times

BOWLS: Encounter Bay bowlers get ready for finals

By Helen Williams
February 28 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Encounter Bay Bowling Club held a very successful Men's Skins competition on Tuesday , February 21.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.