BOWLS: Encounter Bay bowlers get ready for finals

The Encounter Bay Bowling Club held a very successful Men's Skins competition on Tuesday , February 21.
It was two games of 10 ends, then after lunch the last game was all about the money.
The winners overall, playing for $50 per end, were F Gibbons, T Ozols, K Kotz and P Hallion who gained $450 agains their opposition of B Clarke, J Taylor, R Foster and P O'Connell.
Second place was the team of D Pudney, F Bayley, B Williams and B Mundy who took home $240 after playing for $30 per end against R Gibbs, L Riley, I Wotton and S Gibbs.
The sponsors were Sportspower represented by Taylor, who presented the prizes, PhysioXtra and the Crown Hotel.
Our Division 1 leaders, A Night on the Green's early bowling was the difference between them and a determined Scotch on the Rocks who's late rally could have caused an upset for our now unassailable ladders.
Mulligan's bowled well to dominate their opposition, maintaining second place and taking the ' rink of the week' award.
Irritable Bowls Syndrome lost to Window Wizards but not before their late rally nearly forced the result in their favour, only for the Wizards to pull the rabbit out of the hat.
Last year's division 2 champions, Bay City Bowlers demonstrated their ability to remain in division 1 with a good win of 30 points.
Some conjecture over who would contact absent players holidaying in Bali when Owlpacas were surprisingly defeated, at the hands of a buoyant Phil's Phillies.
However the stars did align for Owlpacas and provided their initial championship when both serious contenders Moonlighters & Happy Owls were beaten by their near rivals, Triple S 32pts with Lynda securing our valued ' resting toucher' award & Top Dogs gaining 30pts.
Ricochet Rollers received a forfeit when their opponents didn't appear.
All new Night Owls experience several defeats while they hone their bowling skills sufficiently and the wins start to come.
No better example would be Jeff and Hi Six, following some very lean times to second in the third division, gaining 31pts to remain unbowed this half of the season.
Lowly The Vikings applied good pressure against fancied Great Bowls of Fire to extract another win 28pts.
A dominant The Red Club Boyz, 30pts, however Patriots did sufficient against The Bowling Stones in a tight tussle to gain the win and their first championship.
Division 4 saw one withdrawn through illness giving Pacific Cruisers a forfeit 28 + 5.
Third placed 3 plus 1 played very well to gain 30pts, while The MP's didn't have the ends against Newbies but would be ruing a costly five late in the game and could have a very different result against the in-form challengers.
Due to illness Rock n Bowl enlisted a young up and coming fill-in, and this made the difference as they were victorious against our divisional leaders The 3 Gens.
Noting the playing schedule and although there is a points buffer between the top three, this championship may not be resolved until the final night.
Thursday Ladies Pennants was cancelled due to the hot weather so all teams received six points each.
At the end of the season Division 1 Blue is in fourth position and Gold is in eighth.
Division 3 has one more matches to play - they are fifth but could come up into the top four depending on the next results.
Last matches in the minor rounds of open pennants were played on Saturday, February 25
Division 1 defeated Pt Elliot 60- 56, gaining 10 points to finish seventh on the premiership table.
Division 2 Blue lost to Victor Harbor Blue in a close game 55- 57 gaining 4pts to finish third and will play in finals, while Division 2 Gold defeated McLaren Vale 65-39, gaining 12 points to finish ninth.
Division 4 Blue defeated Langhorne Creek 53-49, gaining 10 pts and finished third so they will be playing finals while Division 4 Gold defeated Pt Elliot 71-57 for10 pts, finishing fifth.
Division 6 defeated Pt Elliot 59-23 gaining 10 pts and they sit top top of the table so will be playing in the finals.
The club congratulates all the players and selectors on a great season and wish the finalists all the best in the upcoming games.
The Thursday social bowls winners were Randall Rabone, David Furner and Clint Doney on 32 plus 12.
Second were John Hewitt, Roger Hutchinson and Andy Lee on 31 plus 3 and third were Peter Pibworth, Barry Howard and Ann Pearl on 30 plus 10.
The Saturday Social Bowls attracted 24 players, with the sponsors for the day, My Hearing.
The winners were Peter Wilson, Paul Noble and new member Jim Jennings on 32 plus 10, and second were Vicki Roberts, Dion Millard and Bob Alsop on 31 plus 6
The presentation night was well attended as the club had a very successful last open pennant round for all the teams which were happy to share pizza and icecream before congratulating the club champions.
Restricted Singles - Winner was Tom Gibbs, runner-up was Mike Kelly
Ladies 100 up - Winner was Gaynor Staak, runner-up was Jenny Collett
Men's 100 up - Winner was Greg Davis, runner-up was Leo Staak
Mixed Pairs - Winners were Leo and Gaynor Staak, runners-up were Garry Elks and Yvette Wells
Ladies Pairs - Winners were June Halstead and Sandy Berg, runners-up were Lyn Todd and Di Brown
Men's Pairs - Winners were Bob Siostrom, Leigh Philp, runners-up were Peter Bevan, Wayne Harman
Ladies Triples - Winners were Heather Cochrane, Mary Jarvis, Jill Cunningham, runners-up were Kathy Clarke, Bev Newman, Sandy Berg
Men's Triples - Winners were Leo Staak, Jan Bakker, Ian Farrows, runners-up were Graham Robertson, David Brown, Doug Pudney
Ladies Fours - Winners were Lyn Todd, Jill Horner, Linda Nankervis, Sue Riches, runners-up were Jenny Collett, Bev Newman, Sandy Berg, Margaret Quayle
Men's Fours - Winners were Leo Staak, Barry Hamilton,Jan Bakker, Barrey Niven, runners-up were Des Parsons, Tom Gibbs, Greg Davis, Clint Doney
Ladies Singles - Winner was Heather Cochrane, runner-up was Yvette Wells
Men's Singles - Winner was Brian Maynard, runner-up was Graham Robertson
The club thanked June Halstead and Frank Bayley for donating the trophies for the singles category.
Eight badges were given to Paul Horner, Peter Pibworth, Frank Bayley and Merv Fisher
