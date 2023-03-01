The Times
Environment

Middleton community say "we won't rest as a community until we get change"

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
March 1 2023 - 1:30pm
Resident, business owners and agency members met to discuss the November flash floods in Middleton, which were caused by a storm that hit the Fleurieu earlier that day. Photo by Matt Welch

Middleton residents and business owners have called for improved multi-agency coordination, flooding infrastructure and disaster management in the Fleurieu at a Middleton Community Meeting held on February 21, 2023 in Middleton.

