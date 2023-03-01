Middleton residents and business owners have called for improved multi-agency coordination, flooding infrastructure and disaster management in the Fleurieu at a Middleton Community Meeting held on February 21, 2023 in Middleton.
The flash flooding impacted five local businesses and 28 residents in Middleton on November 12, 2022 during the storm event on the Fleurieu Peninsula, where 69mm of rainfall was recorded in just 90 minutes.
The storm has left their properties unlivable, with an estimated total damage bill of $5 million to local businesses, it is the largest natural disaster on Southern Fleurieu in living memory. Many of these residents have been forced to find, and still remain in, temporary accommodation as a result.
The meeting was attended by over 100 residents, business owners and agency members, who shared their stories and expressed their concern that 101 days after the disaster, Alexandrina Council and other agencies responsible, had failed to conduct appropriate engineering and hydrology assessments of the flood infrastructure in Middleton and across the council area, nor to plan for future flooding events.
Resident and business owner at The Mill in Middleton, Rose Kentish, who presented at the February meeting said a report released by the Local Government Association in 2021 predicted more intense, heavier flooding events as a result of climate change and called for agencies to work together to prepare a water strategy.
"Despite this, no level of government has cared enough to understand the impact on our community. [We feel] really overlooked by the bigger more publicised disasters, such as the floods that took place in the Riverland," Ms Kentish said.
Ms Kentish, owner of the historic, heritage-listed 1850 The Mill at Middleton, said her insurance company will not cover the cost or repairs or damage caused by the storm for her business Pago, luxury accomodation in the garden.
"The water rose to 1.6 metres, a lot more than 10 centimetres on our property, which is what the hydrologist hired by the insurance company said would be considered storm damage. Anything over 10cm was considered flooding as a result of inadequate town planning and infrastructure and therefore, responsibility does not lie with the insurer, but with Government," she said.
"We've really been left in the middle of all this and this is the case for a number of businesses impacted in Middleton," she said.
Ms Kentish and five other residents formed the Middleton Storm Disaster Committee in January 2023, which addressed Alexandrina Council and State Government in January, advocating since November, for a community meeting on behalf of the community following the disaster.
"We really need to understand what happened on the day of the storm, why the culverts, and floodways failed, why appropriate response from disaster management was not provided and how we can improve this response in future," Ms Kentish said.
"This is a Federal Government responsibility as well, Middleton residents are some of the highest rate payers in Australia, yet our local infrastructure is poor and we feel abandoned as a community."
"It's time for change, we won't rest as a community until we get change."
According to Alexandrina Council, there were multiple entities involved in the storm event and aftermath, including the lead agency State Emergency Services (SES), South Australia Police, State Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Department of Environment and Water, Private Landowners and Alexandrina Council.
"The problem has been insufficient coordination between these different groups and a lack of resources," Ms Kentish said.
Ben Wright Manager for Field Services at Alexandrina Council said a 'make safe' on-call roster was utilised by council during the storm, with two standby staff available 24 hours a day who assisted SES staff.
Following the event, council said it focused its efforts on dealing with damage to council infrastructure and clean up, opening up roads, clearing away debris and making the place safe.
Community members however, raised frustrations that multiple government agencies didn't decide quickly enough on their own and each other's various responsibilities, including roads, bridges, creek lines, railway lines, housing, wellbeing and clean up.
Leanne Schmidt, Regional Commander for Southern Regional Area of the State Emergency Service said one of the challenges presented by flash flooding is the sudden nature of its onset.
"We received a weather upgrade at 3 p.m. on the day - when you get a lot of rain suddenly and a big catchment tries to clear water in one narrow area, that makes no form of infrastructure bulletproof," Commander Schmidt said.
"We receive regular briefings from the Bureau of Meteorology, but even the Bureau were not aware of just how serious it would get. The Port Elliot SES Unit, which responded to the storm event was totally inundated, with approximately 2000 calls coming in just one hour."
Alexandrina Council has committed to providing a response to questions raised during the meeting within the week, which will include a budget allowance for storm victims next year.
Alexandrina Council CEO, Nigel Morris has responded to community concern saying he feels improved community leadership must be the first step.
"I felt there was a need for one community leader to take responsibility for coordinating all components regardless of ownership," Mr Morris said.
Mr Morris has been identified as Chair of the Adelaide Hills, Fleurieu and Kangaroo Island Zone Emergency Management Committee and that the next Committee meeting will be dedicated to better defining the roles and responsibilities of each of these entities, the Middleton event and how working together, Council and community can make improvements for the future.
"I listened and learned tonight and now is the time for recovery action. I look forward to working closely with the Community on this process and thank them for driving this meeting to occur," Mr Morris said.
