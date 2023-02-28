On February 24, Encounter Lutheran College hosted its first Night on the Green since 2013, with it's biggest attendance on record.
Community Relations Officer, Julian Schubert, said it was a fantastic night with glorious weather, live entertainment for children from The Amazing Monkeys, a local band called Sunday Brunch, which includes Encounter old scholars and a variety of other student performances, including puppetry, dancing and environmental education.
"The night included amusements and games, a range of stalls presented by the staff of each year level, a delicious selection of food trucks from local caterers, a plant stall called Potted with Love hosted by Victor Harbor Lutheran Church and a beer and wine stall," Mr Schubert said.
Encounter Lutheran College Principal, Kelvin Grivell, said the simple reason for initiating Night on the Green was to provide an opportunity at the start of the year for continuing and new students and their families to connect with each other in a relaxed, social environment.
"Increasingly, [the event] has also enabled families and community members who are less familiar with Encounter to engage with the Encounter family in a way that gives them a sense of who we are," Mr Grivell said.
"With music, food, refreshments and entertainment for young and old, Night on the Green is a highlight on our College calendar and a genuine celebration of who we are as a community."
Night on the Green has grown in popularity over the years, according to the College, becoming an event that the community looks forward to each year.
"The reputation of the event also means that families invite their friends and family to the event. After the event was not able to be held in 2022 due to COVID restrictions, it had been two years since we last held it, and over this time our College enrolments have also grown significantly over that time, reflecting the size of the event."
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
