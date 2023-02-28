The Times

Night on the Green has grown in popularity over years, with greater community engagement

By Emma Heidenreich
Updated February 28 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 5:17pm
On February 24, Encounter Lutheran College hosted its first Night on the Green since 2013, with it's biggest attendance on record.

