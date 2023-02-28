The wreckage of the ship South Australian is a piece of colonial history, it is intricately linked to and represents a timeline of the many individuals, families, buildings and industries that exist in Encounter Bay today.
The wreckage lies 200 metres off the coast of Yilki Beach, it is the oldest shipwreck in the state and part of the first fleet to bring migrants from the United Kingdom to the new colony of South Australia in 1837.
That same year, the South Australian succumbed to a storm surge that hit the harbour and sank to a depth of three metres below the ocean surface, where it remains today.
In 2018, a team of marine archeologists at SAILS (South Australian Immigrant and Labor Shipwrecks) located the wreck.
While SAILS disbanded some years ago, a full analysis conducted by the team allowed researchers, such as Dr Wendy Van Duivenvoorde, associate professor in maritime archaeology at Flinders University, to identify its historical and heritage value.
"South Australian was actually quite an old ship when it arrived on the harbour, it had previously been used by the Royal Navy and then as a a mailing and industrial whaling ship - whales were hung from the side and then cut up on its platform, where tripods were used to cook down the blubber on top of the ship and later bring this precious commodity to shore at Encounter Bay," Dr Van Duivenvoorde said.
Although this may seem rather barbaric, blubber was a really essential material used for soap and medicinal purposes, but mainly as fuel for lamps in pre-electric times.
"Blubber had a very long burning time," Dr Van Duivenvoorde said.
Dr Van Duivenvoorde and her team of PhD and Masters students have been studying the shipwreck for 12 years, in which time it has been identified that The Australian also played a key role in maritime construction (ship-building), the first construction business in South Australia - much of the trade later made via voyages from Port Adelaide to Encounter Bay, brought wealth and prosperity to the Fleurieu region.
Despite this history, Dr Van Duivenvoorde said sadly South Australian is at great mercy to the elements, particularly the impacts of teredo worm decay.
South Australian is protected under the Historic Shipwrecks Act 1981, under which all shipwrecks in South Australia are legally protected,
"You need a permit to dive in and access the area, as the wreck is quite fragile," Dr Van Duivenvoorde said.
"The way the sea acts near the reef, it stirs up sand and marine matter making it difficult to protect the ship."
"The Australian has a lot of macro and microbiological decay affecting its timbers and things have deteriorated quite badly."
Compared to its cousin, The Solway, a ship that sunk the same year as South Australian, in Rosetta Harbour, Encounter Bay and was sandbagged as a precautionary measure 30 years ago, South Australian is not faring well.
"We hope that a sand deposit which has occurred on the ships' side will help to protect it and slow this decay, especially considering it's historical value," Dr Van Duivenvoorde said.
"We hear stories from the local community of snorkelling at the wreck, it's a site of collective memory."
The great grandparents of famed guitarist John Brewster Jones built the Fountain Inn using material pulled from the ship when it sank.
South Australian also became a popular diving and snorkel spot for youngsters in the 1950s and 60s, which former Yilki Beach resident, Jim Rumbelow remembers well.
Jim and his mates used to swim at the wreck at 13-years-old, they called it 'The Whale Boat'.
"It depended on how visible the weather made the ship, but we used to dive in the reef pretty much every night and look at the flatheads and borefish," Mr Rumbelow said.
"To be honest we didn't think much of the shipwreck at the time, but as I get older I realise its significance."
"I think it's brilliant what Wendy (Dr Van Duivenvoorde) and her team are doing - they brought to life things that I didn't even know about and I was born there!"
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.