When you come across a man such as Tony Gates it is safe to say you are often in awe of his achievements.
An author, painter, traveller and dedicated community member, he has a wealth of knowledge and experience which is mind-boggling and sheds light on his humble character. He is one of life's true gentlemen.
Born in London, it wasn't long before Tony was travelling the world and his latest publication, Unpacking Italy - Passions of a Traveller, is testament to his love for the European country.
"I have had a long love affair with Italy, it started when I was 17 or 18 when I was on a merchant seaman, and I was in the Bay of Naples as the ship pulled in there briefly to load some fruit," he said.
"I looked across the Bay of Naples and the Isle of Capri and I have been in love with Italy ever since and I have visited many, many times.
"First as a merchant seaman and after that as an independent traveller, as a student and as a tour guide, so in a number of different capacities."
While it was love at first sight as a young man, Tony first became intrigued by Italy when he was a young boy.
"First of all, when I was 10 or 11 years old I read Alex Munthe's The Story of San Michele which is the story of his desire to establish himself in a villa which he would build on the site of one of Tiberius' old palaces on the Isle of Capri," he said.
"And it so enchanted me that I wanted to go to Capri.
"Initially it started that specific way but it very quickly became a love of the beauty of the country and its not just the beauty in a generic sense you speak of beauty, it's a place of this kind of beauty, and that kind of beauty, it's a place of great variety."
When asked why he decided to write a book on the country, Tony said it started out as an idea to put his collection of memories, and notes together.
"I had so many notes about teaching about Italy, I thought for my own sake I think I will just put the story into a book form," he said.
"So I began to write, with the movement from the north to the south, finishing up in Sicily, then finally talking about Rome of course, the capital.
"The more I wrote the more I found myself in it.
"While the book is not about me, anything but, inevitably who I am is part of it because its through my eyes, so hence I talk about 'my' Italy in the book.
"It's not a guide book but a discovery of the best Italy has to offer through the eyes of a visitor, adventurer and discoverer."
Published by Austin Macauley Publishers in London, the book was a labour of love which took thousands of hours and many years to write.
"It was an exhausting task, but thoroughly enjoyable all the way through, because I was writing about what I love," Tony said.
When digging a little deeper you will find Tony's writing talents spreads across many genres. So what is next?
"There are a couple of things that go through my head at home, I might write about Cornwall, I have a great love of Cornwall," he said.
"The other thing is I might write a second Kindle murder mystery
I've got one on Kindle now - it's called Cornish Pastiche and is published under AA Gates.
Tony is currently working on a written commentary on the First Letter of John.
"It requires that I make a translation from the Greek because I can't, of course, use existing copyrighted translations into English," he said.
"I have completed that translation.
"In fact, the first draft of the commentary is completed, but there will be much work to do yet on making improvements to achieve the best nuances of the Greek and finish with the best work I can achieve.
"There will be a couple more drafts yet! It's likely appearance on the market will be as an E-book.
Married for 16 years to Ruth, a former English teacher, the couple have made Victor Harbor their home since 2007.
"We met in the Flinders Street Baptist Church many years ago and have been married now for 16 years, in October it will be 17 years," Tony said.
"We married late because we both had long marriages, our previous spouses died of cancer."
Having lived a diverse and culturally-enriched life, Tony continues to make the most of his time, even after dedicating around five hours a day to writing.
"I don't sit around - I have packed a lot into my life," he said.
"Life is rich."
- Details: Unpacking Italy is available in hard cover, paper back and on Kindle - to order visit orders@austinmacauley.com
Copies of the book are also available from the Victor Harbor and Alexandrina libraries.
