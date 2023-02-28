Two South Australian regional towns have recorded a jump of more than 200 per cent in net internal migration levels in 2022.
Port Pirie and Murray Bridge both rank in the top five highest growth regional areas, according to the Regional Movers Index, December quarter report released by Regional Australia Institute (RAI) and The Commonwealth Bank.
According to the report, regional Australia is going through a period of elevated mobility - regional people are on the move, which is reflected in increases in the net region to region migration flows across the country.
The report calculates the number of people from outside of the region (but still within Australia) moving in, less the number of local people leaving that region for another (within Australia) and is a key driver of change in a region's total population.
RAI CEO Liz Ritchie said the impact of capital city movers to the regions is now having a flow on effect to other regional places, many of which have historically seen limited population growth.
"The areas experiencing significant net migration increases would certainly be feeling the impact on house prices and rents, local services and infrastructure," Ms Ritchie said.
"For that reason, policy makers, industry and regional leaders need to heed these results, to ensure adequate planning and resourcing is put in place to accommodate demand both now and in coming decades."
Commonwealth Bank Executive General Manager for Regional and Agribusiness Banking, Paul Fowler said there was a slight drop of just 0.8 per cent in the number of people moving from cities to regional towns in the December quarter, well below the typical rate of around 8 per cent normally experienced over the holiday season period.
"This confirms that regional hubs are continuing to attract thousands of metro movers," Mr Fowler said.
"Many are attracted by the opportunities that our thriving regional economies present. While it's been a difficult year for many businesses who have faced significant challenges, including labour shortages and inflationary pressures, industries such as healthcare, manufacturing and agriculture are growing strongly and regional businesses are investing more to sustain increasing demand for their products and services."
