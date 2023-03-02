For decades the Victor Harbor and Port Elliot Lions Club has contributed to so many local community projects, whether it is through a donation or by plying their talents to the project at hand.
It could be cooking a sausage sizzle, building a memorial garden or offering their services, the Lions members are a dedicated bunch who have the community at heart.
This Saturday, March 4, is Lions Awareness Day, so spare a thought about the work Lions do on the Fleurieu, and better still why not offer some time to help them help their community.
Victor Harbor and Port Elliot (VHPE) Lions Club vice president Ashlea Farrell said the club has a full yearly roster which includes a tradition which has spanned over four decades.
"We start our year off with the Port Elliot Surf Life Saving Club, for the month of January, every Sunday, we are there in the afternoon and we do a barbecue and pancakes and we do quite well from that, and we donate half of the money back to the surf life saving club," she said.
Club secretary Chris Ramsey said the club also helped with a Lions Exchange Youth Camp in January, where students from countries such as Austria, USA, New Zealand, Mongolia as well as from across Australia get to take part a range of different experiences.
"The Mongolian exchangees had never even seen the sea before and they had their first hamburger; they didn't even know how to eat it," she said.
Ashlea said Lions members were kept busy throughout the year, not only in fundraising activities but by providing skills where needed and taking part in events such as the Port Elliot Show and Victor Harbor Christmas Pageant.
"There are things that are ongoing, like sausage sizzles, for which Lions is renowned and the idea is with those is we are supporting different organisations around town," Ashlea said.
"We do lots of raffles and barbecues for raising money which we put a lot back into the community.
"We also have got some pretty smart fellows in our group, most of them are retired but they are craftsmen and have different trades and skills.
Lions members have done a lot of work for local organisations such as the Riding for the Disabled, and the primary and high schools.
December is also a busy time for members, with Lions Christmas Cakes to sell and distribute and a special gift-wrapping service which is manned at Victor Central for about 10 days before Christmas.
And then there is the mammoth task of answering about 450 letters which have been written to Santa and posted at special postboxes the club provides each year.
Members have also used their skills to fix the roof on the CWA building, built and erected screens for the hospital grounds, collected stamps for the Lions Mobility Foundation, and collected eyeglasses to be repurposed for those less fortunate.
The VHPE Lions Club is also happy to welcome people into the fold, whether it is as a new member or a volunteer.
"Our members are workers, and enjoy it, but we can always use new members," Ashlea said.
"New members mean new ideas, new life in the club and that's always good.
"We like people to get involved and you can do as much or as little as you like.
"We also won't say no to people who don't want to get too involved but are really happy to come and help - even as volunteers.
"We understand family comes first."
- Details: For more information on VHPE Lions activities or to find out more about joining email VHPE@gmail.com or call Ashlea Farrell on 0402 441 777.
