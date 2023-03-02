The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Help Lions continue to serve its community

SH
By Sharon Hansen
March 2 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For decades the Victor Harbor and Port Elliot Lions Club has contributed to so many local community projects, whether it is through a donation or by plying their talents to the project at hand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SH

Sharon Hansen

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.